Cooper Rush’s Net Worth: How Dak Prescott’s Injury Gave The Quarterback’s Unstable Career a Massive Push

Although his NFL career has been a little unstable, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is now proving his worth in absence of Dak Prescott.

Cooper Rush is a 28-year-old American football quarterback who features for the Dallas Cowboys. He attended Central Michigan University and raised a few eyebrows with his performances on the football field.

Cooper went undrafted in 2017 but was later signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys that same year. In 2019, he wasn’t challenged for the backup quarterback role, so the Cowboys decided to keep only 2 quarterbacks on the roster, releasing White at the end of the preseason.

Skip Bayless: “Cooper Rush threw your Vikings right off the field. 325 yards passing.” Shannon Sharpe: “Even an alley cat will find a whole chicken in the trash every once in a while..”#Undisputed pic.twitter.com/NWFj8sPDzN — B. Chordial (@BChordial) September 13, 2022

When the New York Giants picked up Rush off waivers on May 5, 2020, he was reunited with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett who had previously served as his head coach with the Cowboys.

Cooper was released on September 5, 2020, and the following day, he was added to the practice squad. Rush was removed from the Giants practice squad on September 29, 2020 to make place for another former Cowboys quarterback.

He was then re-signed on October 31, 2020 to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in order to add depth after the season-ending ankle injury to Dak Prescott.

Rush was released by the Cowboys on August 30, 2022, and the following day he was added to the practise squad. On September 17, 2022, he was again added to the active roster in order to replace Dak Prescott as the starter.

Copper Rush’s Net worth

Copper’s estimated net worth is $7 million in 2022. Rush left Central Michigan undrafted in 2017 and went on to earn a three-year, $1.66 million deal with the Cowboys.

He was able to make the 53-man roster each of the three seasons. In 2020, the Cowboys made Rush a $2.1 million restricted free agent offer, which he accepted.

Representing and honoring my family friend, Natalie who passed away far too early from pediatric ovarian cancer. Thank you Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance for continuing to find a cure for ovarian cancer, advocate for patients and support survivors #MyCauseMyCleats @ocrahope pic.twitter.com/ACku5U55c7 — Cooper Rush (@rush_cooper) December 3, 2019

The contract for Cooper Rush pays an average annual salary of $358,200. Cooper didn’t appear in many NFL games. He made his NFL debut in Week 8 of the 2021 campaign against the Vikings, filling in for an injured Prescott.

After Dak sustained a thumb injury this season against the Buccaneers, Cooper got the opportunity to prove what he is capable of and the man didn’t disappoint. He guided the team to two important back-to-back victories. Although he had a dodgy start to his career, things are looking good for Rush at this point.

