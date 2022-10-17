Cooper Rush Passer Rating: Is It Time To Admit Dak Prescott Is Better?

Cooper Rush had lit the NFL world on fire the last few weeks with the way he stepped in for Dak Prescott, but the magic seemed to die a little on Sunday night.

In a massive prime-time matchup against the undefeated Eagles, Cooper Rush didn’t exactly carry the same momentum he was used to seeing in the Cowboys’ last four games.

Prescott went down with a thumb injury in week 1. At the time, the news seemed to be devastating. They just put up an opening night dud against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, scoring only three points, and now they were down their starting quarterback.

However, Cooper Rush stepped in, and not only did he steady the ship, but he also made sure to steer it hard in the line of success. The Cowboys won four straight games with Rush at the helm.

With Dak out, questions started to brew about what the starting situation would be like when he returned. Of course, it seemed ludicrous to think that Cooper Rush could outplay Dak Prescott, but even owner Jerry Jones wasn’t sticking hard to his old starter.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones entertained idea Cooper Rush could play well enough, team could win enough to force decision at QB when Dak Prescott able to return. “Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way to go?” You’d want that controversy? “Of course I would.” pic.twitter.com/oSXzHAMabk — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 22, 2022

Cooper Rush passer rating: What is the Cowboy’s quarterback’s passing record compared to Dak Prescott?

The Cowboys came into Philly with one goal on their mind: to give the Eagles their first loss of the year. Ultimately, things didn’t really go as planned, and the team lost 26-17. They were down 20-0 early, but after a little clawing and fighting were able to make it a 3-point game.

However, at the end of the day, the Eagles were able to close the game out on a high. A big reason the Cowboys lost is that they lost the turnover battle. Jalen Hurts wasn’t impressive on offense either, but he kept the football secure.

On the other hand, Cooper Rush threw 3 interceptions. For the game, Cooper Rush finished with a passer rating of 37.3. That mark is far lower than the level he’s been playing at all year long. Up until this game, Cooper Rush had a passer rating of 93.9.

How does that compare to Dak Prescott? For his career, Prescott has had a passer rating of 98.2 Last season, he had a passer rating of 104.2, the second-highest mark of his career outside of his rookie year. Fans are all over Twitter making jokes about the hype train that Cooper Rush had built.

Jerry Jones after this Cooper Rush performance pic.twitter.com/1ix9rxPZ8b — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 17, 2022

