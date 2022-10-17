Who Is Robin DeLorenzo? Third Female NFL Official’s Inspiring Journey

Robin DeLorenzo, NFL’s third female official this year was seen officiating in the Cowboys versus Eagles encounter.

The Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles encounter was expected to be an entertaining affair and it sure unfolded that way. In the absence of Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have been surprisingly sensational this season and were expected to give a tough fight to the Eagles.

The team from Dallas came into the clash with a 4-1 record but they had a mighty opponent in front of them. The Philadelphia Eagles came in boasting a 5-0 start to the season.

Moreover, they started the game like a team on the peak of its powers. Although both the teams returned pointless in the first quarter, the Eagles gained a whopping 17 point lead in the second quarter which pushed the Cowboys on the back foot.

Robin DeLorenzo Is An Inspiration For Women Who Wants To Make It Big In The NFL

The Cowboys were able to make a comeback in the third quarter and even started the forth with a bang. However, in the end, the Eagles were just too tough to get past. Apart from the players, there was one more person involved in the blockbuster clash who actually ended up getting a lot of attention.

As it turns out, Robin DeLorenzo was seen officiating during the game. She is only the third female official to join the coveted league this year.

The New Jersey native made her NFL debut this year during the Giants versus Patriots preseason encounter. As it turns out, Robin started off as a cheerleader but kept on learning the little nuances of the game which eventually allowed her to become an NFL official.

“I’ve always loved the actual game of football since I was little,” Robin had told CBS after her debut. “I gotta be honest, though. My father being an official it never dawned on me, because there were no women doing this.”

Robin has gained over two decades of experience when it comes to officiating football games at different levels. She has been sensational thus far and more such stories are only going to make the league more popular.

