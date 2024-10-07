Bill Belichick Gives a Sneaky Shoutout to Taylor Swift During His Outing With 23Y/O Girlfriend

In a world full of NFL enthusiasts who despise the presence of Taylor Swift and the attention she brings, Bill Belichick is someone who’s swimming against the current.

In his first season off the sidelines after almost 50 years of coaching, Belichick is living it up to the fullest with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. However, while doing so, not many would expect him to don Taylor Swift merchandise while taking a beaming selfie for ‘Instaface.’

Jordon shared the photo on Instagram, in which Belichick was wearing a t-shirt with the words, “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” written on the front, possibly indicating that the 72-year-old has become a ‘Swiftie’ on the down low.

: Bill Belichick and his 23-year-old girlfriend are living their best life together. He’s even wearing a Taylor Swift shirt (h/t @SavageSports_) pic.twitter.com/p1YiUWzzNH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 7, 2024

Taylor Swift, the global pop icon, is currently on her Eras Tour, with the next show being in Miami on 18th October. And Belichick’s subtle shout-out to her might just be his way of wishing her well for the revolutionary tour that concludes in December this year.

That said, now that Belichick has officially hung up his coaching cape, he seems to be enjoying the laid-back life with his new love interest.

Jordan and Belichick first met each other on a flight in 2021, where they apparently ended up discussing the 23-year-old’s philosophy project together. The two started dating soon after Belichick’s split from his long-term girlfriend, Linda Holliday, which occurred in September 2023.

Belichick’s off-season adventures

After leading the New England Patriots to six national championships over 23 years, it was time for Belichick to take a much-deserved break. His position was promptly filled by Jerod Mayo, thus Belichick can now sit back and watch games from the stands, just like the rest of the fans.

Well, Belichick was actually present to witness the showdown between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines, where he spotted a UW jersey. He was seen holding his grandchildren while his son, Steve, showcased his defensive prowess from the sidelines.

For those unfamiliar with the context, Belichick’s 37-year-old son is the defensive coordinator for the Washington program.