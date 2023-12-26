After Horrible Christmas Game, Brock Purdy’ MVP Odds Plummet as Lamar Jackson Steamrolls 49ers Throwing 2 TDs in 18 Seconds

Brock Purdy faced severe backlash from fans following a disappointing performance against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 16. The young quarterback was considered a frontrunner for the NFL MVP before the Christmas Day matchup. However, hopes have briskly crumbled after a demoralizing loss for the San Francisco 49ers. The setback stirred frustration among fans, who have now started questioning his capabilities.

Lamar Jackson’s stellar performance propelled him into the lead for the MVP race after he showed dominance with two rapid touchdown passes in the third quarter. The Ravens orchestrated a decisive victory, transforming the anticipated clash of top NFL teams into a one-sided affair with commendable efforts on offense and defense.

On the contrary, Brock Purdy’s Monday night display was marked by multiple interceptions. He amassed 255 yards and faced four interceptions on an underwhelming night while struggling with an 18-32 pass completion.

Fans expressed their sentiments adding the the stark difference between Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson. One fan criticized those who hyped Purdy, stating, “Lamar is Him,” highlighting the evident disparity. Another emphatically dismissed any comparison, stating, “It’s not even close… embarrassing yourself.” The acknowledgment of Lamar Jackson’s superiority was further underscored by the 49ers faithful chanting “MVP” as he left the field at Levi’s Stadium.

However, Brock Purdy had led the MVP race before the Christmas Day showdown. Moreover, it’s really important to remember that even the best quarterbacks have off days. Purdy still holds the 3rd spot in the MVP odds, with competitors like Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts in the mix. The fans should consider giving him some room to grow and rebound from a less-than-stellar performance.

Christian McCaffrey Stands Firm In Support Of Struggling Brock Purdy

Christian McCaffrey voiced full support for Brock Purdy after the frustrating loss against the Ravens. He acknowledged that the young quarterback is elite and setbacks will only contribute to his growth. In a post-game locker room interview, McCaffrey emphasized that turnovers are a collective responsibility, urging the team to improve collectively.

Despite the loss, McCaffrey expressed confidence in the team’s ability to bounce back, pointing towards the importance of continual improvement and execution every week. He added, per David Lombardi:

“As I said, we got to help out Brock. It is not all on him, everybody has to just look in the mirror and figure out where we can get better and do just that.” he added, “I don’t think Brock ever needs encouraging words, you know, he’s a Pro. He’s one of the best players in this entire league. We got to get open, we got to protect and we got to give him a good shot and have a selfless mentality.”

The standout running back, Christian McCaffrey, is also a prominent MVP contender, currently ranking second just after Lamar Jackson. He displayed his versatility with 103 rushing yards, a touchdown, and six receptions for 28 yards against the Ravens.

Nonetheless, this defeat had significant implications as the 49ers have now entered a three-way tie with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions for the NFC’s best record at 11-4. Currently, the 49ers have retained the top spot due to a prior victory over the Eagles.