Where Does Patrick Mahomes Stand in Average Annual Salary After Dak Prescott’s $240 Million Extension?

This year, NFL teams shelled out big-money contracts to multiple players like Ceedee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Tristen Wirfs, etc with Dak Prescott’s $60 million per year deal leading the charts and this begs the question: Where does Patrick Mahomes’ $450 million contract stand in 2024?

Advertisement

In 2020, the Chiefs broke the bank to retain the star quarterback with a 10-year, $450 million+ deal, one of the highest ever, not just in the NFL but across other professional sports. However, in average annual salary, Mahomes’ contract doesn’t even make it to the top 10 in the NFL.

After Mahomes, the NFL saw a flood of big-money contracts for quarterbacks with average annual salaries topping $50 million. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is the latest addition and the chart-topper in the list of top earners with an annual average payout of $60 million.

Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Trevor Lawrence tied for the second spot with a $55 million deal while the 3x Super Bowl winner is a distant rank 13 with $45 million.

However, when it comes to the overall contract value, Mahomes’ contract dominates the field at $450 million, with Burrow at a distant 2nd place with $275 million.

Currently, 9 quarterbacks make $50 million+ in average salary including Mahomes’s rival Lamar Jackson. The only top QBs behind Mahomes are Bills star Josh Allen and 2022 Super Bowl winner Mattew Stafford.

Ironically, the only two Super Bowl winners of the post-Brady era are trailing when it comes to average salaries. The only Super Bowl-level quarterback who’s not making millions is Brock Purdy who won’t be eligible for an extension until 2025. For now, he tops the list of the NFL’s lowest-paid quarterbacks.

Whatever formula you use, Mahomes’ contract is probably the best deal ever for the Chiefs, who went from making intermittent post-season appearances to a Super Bowl-winning powerhouse under his leadership.

His performance in the 2021 season alone was enough to call him a steal deal for the team as he scored 39 touchdowns and covered 4839 passing yards to take the team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

The 3x Super Bowl winner only stands behind Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw, and Joe Montana in terms of rings, and with a long career ahead of him might even overtake these legends.