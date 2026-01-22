Josh Allen to Help the Bills Find Their New Head Coach

In Bills owner Terry Pegula’s first press conference after Sean McDermott’s firing, he revealed that Josh Allen did not have any input on the decision. In fact, Pegula added that he did not even speak with Allen before deciding to move on from McDermott. This surprised many, given how closely McDermott and Allen had been publicly aligned since 2018.

Then, when GM Brandon Beane was asked if the reigning MVP would have the power to decide his next head coach, he said, “Allen will have some inputs.” And it appears we are receiving more clarity on the nature of the QB’s involvement.

Bills beat writer Jay Skurski has reported that a source close to Allen says the quarterback remains appreciative of his eight years under McDermott. More importantly, Allen reportedly has faith in the organization’s leadership under Pegula and general manager Brandon Beane and will now take an active role in the upcoming head coaching interviews.

“A source close to Josh Allen tells me he’s appreciative of his 8 years with Sean McDermott. Allen, I’m told, has faith in the leadership of the team under Terry Pegula and Brandon Beane, and will take an active role in participating in the upcoming head coaching interviews,” Skurski wrote on X.

A quarterback like Allen taking an active role in who will coach him next is no surprise. But the irony is hard to miss. For starters, the Bills’ management has gone from Allen not being consulted on the firing to now being consulted on the hire. That shows that the Bills’ management is not aligned with the key stakeholders needed to handle a decision like this.

Secondly, it’s hard to ignore Allen’s role in the firing of Sean McDermott. Yes, the quarterback’s turnovers cost the Bills the Denver game, and that was the final nail in the coffin for McDermott. But according to Pegula, it was the emotional aftereffect of the Denver loss that really made him pull the plug on McDermott’s stay.

Following Buffalo’s loss, Allen went viral for standing at the podium with tears in his eyes and saying he felt like he “let his team down.” Pegula later admitted that the image stuck with him. He described walking into the locker room afterward and seeing Allen “sobbing,” unresponsive, emotionally emptied after giving everything he had.

#Bills owner Terry Pegula said he went to Josh Allen — who was crying — in the locker room after the loss to the Broncos. Pegula told him, “That was a catch!” Allen didn’t acknowledge him. "He gave everything he had to win that game." https://t.co/9UBXSsdhBj pic.twitter.com/ypsW4IeoVV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 21, 2026

While it is true that the moment didn’t mean Allen demanded change. But it underscored something deeper: the weight this franchise has placed on one player, year after year, without delivering the ultimate payoff.

Seven straight playoff appearances with zero Super Bowl trips is not a good look for any coach in the NFL, where results get more spotlight than the fact that McDermott kept them competitive in the first place.

So Terry Pegula, tired of hitting the “proverbial playoff wall” and seeing Allen dejected, decided to back a new leadership structure that gives the Bills their best chance to finally break through. And now, Allen will help determine who gets that responsibility.

While the scope of his role isn’t public at this point in time, it ideally will see him participate in interviews. He will likely provide perspective on offensive philosophy, communication style, and how candidates plan to maximize his prime. Because after nearly 9 years of cycling through playoff heartbreak, the Bills can’t afford another failure at head coach. And it’s not like Josh Allen is getting any younger either.