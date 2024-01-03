Jimmy Kimmel Will See "Soft Brained Wacko" Aaron Rodgers in Court After Bold Epstein Claim; "Dear Aas*hole..."

Aaron Rodgers once again put his foot in his mouth during his segment on the Pat McAfee show. Always someone to voice every single thought that comes to his head, this time this openness threatens to land him in legal hot water. The NFL legend made some bold claims about Kimmel and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that had the former threatening to sue A-Rod.

Jimmy Kimmel took to X (formerly Twitter) to give Rodgers a piece of his mind, as clips of the NFL star making audacious claims about Kimmel started going viral. The comedian blasted Rodgers for insinuating that he had anything to do with Epstein, and even threatened legal consequences as he said:

“Dear Aas*hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein…Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

The Jets QB, who has been out all season due to injury , earlier in the day had taken to ESPN’s ‘ The Pat McAfee Show ‘ and made unproven claims against Kimmel. Talking of Epstein, AJ Hawk mentioned the unsealing of court documents in early 2024 that will make public the names of scores of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates.

To this, A-Rod replied, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” suggesting that Kimmel will be named as one of Epstein’s known associates. It turns out, that this claim had major consequences as Kimmel revealed,

“…nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger.”

It seems now that what started as a funny back-and-forth between the comedian and the NFL QB has now entered dangerous territory. This is not the first time A-Rod has taken shots at people he doesn’t agree with, but this beef has now majorly blown out of proportion.

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Aaron Rodgers ‘Tin-Foil Hatter’