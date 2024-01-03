Jimmy Kimmel Will See “Soft Brained Wacko” Aaron Rodgers in Court After Bold Epstein Claim; “Dear Aas*hole…”
“Dear Aas*hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein…Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”
“…nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger.”
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Aaron Rodgers ‘Tin-Foil Hatter’
It seems that Aaron Rodgers is still not over that one time Jimmy Kimmel dragged him on his show for a similar Epstein remark. Earlier this year, Rodgers had mentioned the Epstein list once again during a February appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”
“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers said. “There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”
In March 2023, Kimmel mocked Rodgers for discussing the Epstein list and UFOs as he played the clip of Rodgers on his eponymous late-night show, saying “it might be time to revisit the concussion protocol, Aaron.” He also referred to the quarterback as a “tin-foil hatter.” A lawsuit against Aaron Rodgers would be a tragic addition to the QB’s already disastrous first season with the Jets.
