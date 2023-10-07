Cowboys Fan Skip Bayless Goes Against ‘Conventional Wisdom’ to Predict a 20-17 Scoreline Against the 49ers

The Cowboys are set to visit San Francisco for a blockbuster Sunday night matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers. While talking about the same clash, Skip Bayless, being a true Cowboys fan, recently went against ‘conventional wisdom’ and picked Jerry Jones’ unit to script a win against the in-form 49ers.

Skip Bayless, in his latest episode of the Undisputed, unleashed his true Dallas Cowboys spirit. He ferociously claimed that his favorite team has a higher chance of winning the game. Furthermore, he added his reasons, mentioning team Dallas as a true dominant force in offense as well as defense.

Skip Bayless Goes Against Conventional Wisdom While Backing the Cowboys

Skip Bayless recently took to his highest pitch while talking about the Dallas Cowboys against the San Fransisco 49ers on ‘Undisputed’. He made a passionate case backing them, going beyond the conventional wisdom. Bayless argued that the Cowboys are the most explosive on both sides of the ball and their potential to steal the ball from their opponents is vast.

“This team is the most explosive in the NFL on both sides of the ball because our defense can be our offense,” explained Bayless.

Further on, Skip argued that the nine experts choosing the 49ers on the morning USA Today presented conventional wisdom. However, they failed to consider certain factors while disregarding the Cowboys.

“I look at the point spread and Vegas keeps telling you, wait a second this is way closer than a whole lot of people think. I read USA Today this morning. They got their nine experts across picking the game. All nine of them pick San Fransisco, it’s conventional wisdom,” he explained.

Skip, further into the conversation, delved into the detailed outlay of the Dallas Cowboys’ stats, trying to justify his stand. “So we have Firepower, and you say well you can’t score in the Red Zone. We rank third to last in Red Zone productivity. Would you believe we have been in the Red Zone more than anybody in the whole NFL? We’ve been in 19 times. Second, we average the longest drives in NFL; we hold the ball longer; we have more plays per drive, more minutes per drive than anybody.”

Bayless’ in-depth analysis and commentary revealed his unwavering support for the Dallas Cowboys. The belief that the Dallas Cowboys have the potential to outperform the San Francisco 49ers shall be tested as they face each other on Sunday.

Skip Bayless Predicts Cowboys to Win by 20-17 Against the 49ers

In his analysis and prediction, Skip Bayless expressed his confidence in the Dallas Cowboys, predicting a 20-17 victory over the San Fransisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of the Cowboys’ kicker, Brandon Aubrey, whom he regarded as a ‘revelation’ for the team.

“If we play our best, the way we did in three of our four games, we are going to win this game. So I’m going to pick a lower scoring game because the last two have been lower scoring. Our young man named Brandon Aubrey has been a revelation, a godsend as our new kicker. So I got him winning the game 20 to 17 and you say physicality! We have a higher skill level on both sides of the ball,” Skip added on Undisputed.

Despite the 49er’s physicality, Bayless asserted that the Dallas Cowboys have a higher skill level. As the other analysts disagreed with him, especially quoting the Cowboys’ loss against the Arizona Cardinals, Bayless continued to back his unit, making the upcoming Sunday clash that much more interesting for the fans to watch.