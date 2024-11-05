Cowboys Trolled for Bad Negotiating Skills When Acquiring New WR, Gets Compared to the Chiefs Who ‘Stole’ DeAndre Hopkins

After the Dallas Cowboys suffered yet another defeat on Sunday, bringing their record to 3-5, fans were getting antsy for a trade. Owner Jerry Jones did just that before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline, bringing in wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. He should provide much-needed relief to the WR room, but the price he was acquired for and his past performances haven’t impressed the fanbase.

The Cowboys traded a fourth-year pick to the Carolina Panthers to acquire the 25-year-old receiver and a seventh-round pick, as per ESPN. Jones had teased a trade the same day in an appearance on ‘105.3 The Fan’ saying they have an eye on someone who was a favorite during a previous draft process.

However, while the franchise’s last mid-season trade of Amari Cooper helped them achieve a playoff game in 2018, it’s tough to project the same outcome this time around.

Mingo was Carolina’s second-round pick in the 2023 Draft. He brings the promise of untapped talent to Dallas, but he is still fairly inexperienced. The WR has played behind rookies Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker on the Panthers and has recorded 12 receptions for 121 yards this year and zero touchdowns. Averaging 10.1 yards per game this season, it’s safe to assume he hasn’t seen much action.

Fans were quick to question Jones’ decision, and while nobody seems to have an issue with Mingo himself, it’s the price the owner paid that has the fanbase frustrated. So much so that they are calling for Jerry’s resignation. Once again.

Just when I think Jerry Jones couldn’t possibly be any dumber……surprise!!!!!! — Steve (@everson_steve) November 5, 2024

Jerry Jones making horrible trade deadline deals knowing he’s about to retire: pic.twitter.com/Noqy4knuoN — RevakGoneRogue (@RevakGoneRogue) November 5, 2024

Jerry Jones needs to step down as GM — Timberpup (@artistupnorth) November 5, 2024

Analyst Michael Fabiano also pointed out how Carolina acquired a worse fifth-round pick from the Ravens by trading Diontae Johnson, who is a third-round pick and has more experience than Mingo.

The Panthers got more for Mingo than Diontae Johnson. Only the stupid Cowboys. Retire, Jerry Jones. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) November 5, 2024

As Jones feels the heat from NFL fans for his costly trade, another aspect of DeAndre Hopkins’ deal with the Chiefs could make the owner public enemy number one.

Jerry Jones misses out on DeAndre Hopkins

One major reason that many feel is behind the Cowboys’ woes is the franchise’s latency when it comes to making moves. After a lazy offseason, they delayed Dak Prescott and Cee Dee Lamb’s contracts, ultimately signing them to lavish extensions close to the season’s commencement.

Their latest hasty move to trade for Mingo so close to the trade deadline follows the same trend, and is made worse by the fact that Hopkins had been available all along before the Chiefs picked him up. The Cowboys could have snagged the former Titan at a better price too.

The Chiefs traded for the five-time Pro Bowler on Oct 24 to bolster their injury-ridden receiver room, paying the Titans with a conditional fifth-rounder pick, which can be bumped up to a fourth-rounder. Moreover, Tennessee would bear the cost of $2.5 million from the WR’s remaining salary of $8 million for this season, as per Adam Schefter.

Kansas City is already reaping the benefits of the deal, as Hopkins helped secure their eighth straight win on Monday with two touchdowns.

Watching the Chiefs’ trade move play out in real time makes the Cowboys’ move seem especially unwise, and Robert Griffin III echoed as much. The former quarterback reacted to the trade news, writing on X:

“The Dallas Cowboys gave up more to get Jonathan Mingo than the Kansas City Chiefs did to get DeAndre Hopkins. Lord have mercy.”

Despite the discourse about the price, Jonathan Mingo is expected to bring relief to the receiver room, which currently has Lamb dealing with a sprained shoulder. As revealed by HC Mike McCarthy, Brandin Cooks’ availability for the upcoming matchup is uncertain. Ultimately, we’ll only know whether the move is a success when the Dallas Cowboys face the Eagles on Nov 11 at home — AT&T Stadium.