“Crap! Rihanna Should Not Be the Halftime Performer”: Texas Congressman Blasts NFL for Shining the Spotlight on the Pop Icon

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recordist artist Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LVII, what a night, what a game and what a memorable halftime show. Everything about the biggest night in the American sporting calendar was absolutely perfect.

Chiefs and Eagles, the two most consistent teams were up against each other and as expected, both the units gave in their everything to win the Lombardi. In the end, the Chiefs prevailed despite falling behind in the first two quarters.

Patrick Mahomes was again the hero of the night and other stars also contributed immensely to turn the night into an unforgettable dream-like scenario for the Kansas City fans.

In addition to this, what really took everyone’s breath away was pop star Rihanna’s astounding halftime performance. Many fans even called it the best Super Bowl halftime performance of all time.

“Rihanna made a career of spewing degenerate filth”: Texas Congressman

However, Rihanna is someone who doesn’t shy away from expressing her political opinion. In the past, Rihanna had also denied to perform at the Super Bowl in the wake of the Colin Kaepernick incident.

However, for Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna agreed to perform and Oh Boy didn’t she take our breath away. However, Texas congressman and renowned Trump endorser Ronny Jackson wasn’t pleased with the fact that a singer who had openly spoken against former U.S President Donald Trump, got to perform on the big night.

“Rihanna spray painted “F*** Donald Trump” on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets,” Ronny had Tweeted a little while ago.

“Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!,” he had added. Here’s how Twitter reacted to his words.

But she WILL be and ain’t a damn thing you can do about it except cry on Twitter! @rihanna is a queen! pic.twitter.com/ejf2CWGMeq — Leslie Wimes (@womenonthemove1) February 9, 2023

Don’t watch it then. — Aaron Durand (@everydaydude) February 9, 2023

And you shouldn’t have been a crapulent, pill-slurping, White-House-infiltrating quack, lying your 46-sheets-to-the-wind, fog-brained arse off re Trump’s health But we all play the hand we’re dealt, drunksville — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 13, 2023

thanks for reminding me how cool she is ron — Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) February 13, 2023

Suck it up.

Do some legislating. — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) February 9, 2023

Politics aside, in the end, one just can’t deny that the pop star really stole the show on the big night.

