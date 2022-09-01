Crazy Tom Brady fan, who proposed to him wearing a wedding dress, involved in $146 million fraud

A die-hard Tom Brady admirer attended the 2008 Super Bowl media day wearing a wedding dress. However, the same lady was then accused of embezzling millions from the Mexican government.

Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. The 7-time Super Bowl champion started his stint in the NFL in the year 2000 and he hasn’t looked back ever since.

Although he shocked the world by announcing his retirement from the sport earlier this year, he un-retired in a matter of weeks and is set to lead the Bucs once again this season. When someone has had a career spanning over two decades, he is also bound to go through a lot of unusual stuff on and off the field.

Super Bowl media day attracts a lot of attention from top media personalities around the world. However, what happened during the 2008 media day is something that legendary QB would not have expected.

The reporter who proposed Tom Brady on Super Bowl media day was accused of embezzling 3 billion pesos from the Mexican government

Mexico’s TV Azteca sent a representative named Inés Gómez Mont to the event to execute something really unusual. Ahead of the Patriots vs Jets Super Bowl clash, Inés showed up in a wedding dress and started shouting proposals to Tom Brady.

It felt like all she needed was a nod from the star QB to get married then and there. After that unusual show of passion for Brady, Inés didn’t really attract global attention until last year.

In September 2021, it was reported that Gómez, along with her husband was on the run from the authorities. The couple was accused of embezzling not millions but billions of pesos from the Mexican government.

As reported by People, her husband named Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga was a lawyer who was accused of embezzling 3 billion pesos, around $146 million from the ministry of the interior.

Interpol’s intervention was requested as the couple reportedly fled the country. For a Hollywood drama-heist flick, Victor and Gómez’s story seems like a sure-shot winner.

From proposing an NFL star to getting involved in a massive multi-million dollar cheating case and then fleeing the country, Gómez took really drastic and dramatic decision in super quick time.

As far as Brady is concerned, the Tampa Bay star missed the first 11 days of training camp due to personal reasons this time around but is now ready to get back in action. It won’t be easy for him as there is no Gronk in the team to aid him.

