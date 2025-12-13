Curt Cignetti Explains How Brother Alberto Mendoza “Helps” 2025 Heisman Finalist Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza is on the brink of history. The Indiana quarterback has already cleaned up on college football’s biggest individual honors, winning both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award on Friday and being named the Associated Press Player of the Year. Now, he heads into Saturday night as the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy when it’s awarded in New York, according to BetMGM.

Mendoza’s rise has mirrored Indiana’s dream season. The California transfer led the Hoosiers to a perfect 13–0 record, capped by a Big Ten championship victory over Ohio State and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Along the way, he threw an FBS-best 33 touchdown passes, set a single-season program record, and became Indiana’s first-ever O’Brien Award winner.

But according to head coach Curt Cignetti, one of the quieter influences behind Mendoza’s meteoric season has been standing right beside him in the quarterback room: his younger brother.

Fernando’s brother, Alberto Mendoza, serves as Indiana’s backup quarterback, and Cignetti believes that dynamic has paid real dividends, especially early in the season.

“I would say that Alberto has been a great resource for Fernando, particularly early on, because he knew the ins and outs,” Cignetti explained. “He also provided good competition.”

That familiarity with the offense helped Fernando settle in quickly after transferring, while the daily competition kept standards high in practice. Cignetti emphasized that Alberto’s role went far beyond simply being a depth-chart name.

“He hasn’t just made big plays in the passing game. He’s made several big plays with his legs as well,” Cignetti said, pointing to Fernando’s growth as a complete quarterback who can extend plays when needed.

As the season progressed, Cignetti said it became increasingly clear that Mendoza was separating himself from the rest of the field.

“I think we all saw that coming for the last few weeks,” Cignetti said during a media Zoom call. “He solidified his place.”

What stands out most to the Indiana coach is how Mendoza responds when the pressure peaks. Cignetti highlighted clutch throws Mendoza delivered late in games against Ohio State, Iowa, Oregon, and Penn State, moments that defined Indiana’s unbeaten run and cemented Mendoza’s Heisman résumé.

That composure will be tested again soon. Indiana will face the Alabama–Oklahoma winner in the Rose Bowl on January 1 as part of the College Football Playoff.