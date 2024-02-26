“He Stomped Right On His Sh*t”: Fans Screech After Kirk Cousins’ Son Stands Right On His Injured Achilles While Wrestling

Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings (8) throws the ball against the AFC during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins’s end to the previous season came with an Achilles injury during a Week 8 victory over the Packers. Since then, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback has been eager to return to the football field. While Cousins describes his healing journey as “an interesting process” he’s hopeful to be back in action soon. In his time away, he shared a playful moment with his sons, which left fans shocked and cringing in pain.

A clip was shared via X, with Cousins playing with his sons. The family moment had two sons trying to climb Cousins’ back who was on all four limbs for a ride. However, the mood quickly shifted when his younger son accidentally stepped on his injured Achilles. The younger son’s mischief prompted Kirk Cousins to exclaim, “Don’t stand on my Achilles please.”

Though Cousins treated the situation with utmost calm, fans filled the comments with empathy, while others responded with humor. One burst saying, “Lol man he stomped on his sh*t”.

A fan commented, “Kid must be a Packers fan trying to take the Vikings down for another year”.

Another added, “Kirk Cousins is not taking any chances with his Achilles, he’s serious about protecting”

One had valuable advice, “Be careful around Kirk Cousins, his Achilles can’t handle it!”

“Kid said which one omg,” noted one fan.

Despite the setback, Kirk Cousins remains focused on his recovery and the upcoming season. Before his injury, he was on track with 2,331 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in eight games. Now, as he continues his rehabilitation, Cousins is determined to return to the field and compete for his team once again.

Free Agency on Cards for Kirk Cousins?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is on his journey to recover from a torn Achilles tendon. Subsequently, he underwent surgery to deal with the setback on Nov. 1. Cousins has also undergone therapy to regain his form and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024 NFL season. The Vikings, who felt the impact of his absence, are likely to prioritize re-signing him, given his value as a starting quarterback in the league.

Cousins signed a 2-year, $66,000,000 contract with the Minnesota Vikings, as he finds himself at a career crossroads, with his contract set to expire. Speculations surround his potential landing spots in free agency. Although the Vikings would ideally want to retain him, his availability on the open market could attract significant interest, like the Atlanta Falcons.

As Cousins embarks on his journey back to full strength, the NFL free agency market eagerly awaits his decision. Despite ranking as the top free agent on many lists, Cousins’ future destination remains uncertain. However, quarterbacks like Cousins are assets in the league, and injuries like Cousins’ have become a part and parcel of the physically demanding game of football.