Will Rashod Bateman Play Against The Saints? Ravens Issue Injury Update

The Baltimore Ravens have got off to a good start this season. Hanging in the standings with a win-loss record of 5-3 at the moment, the Ravens will be without their top wide receiver Rashod Bateman for the rest of the season which is a huge matter of concern.

Bateman had a foot injury and was listed as questionable for last Thursday’s game against the Buccaneers. Bateman left the game in the second quarter after participating in 13 snaps and did not come back. Initially, it appeared that the injury would only last a few games, but it is now known that his season has potentially ended.

Rashod Bateman is getting Lisfranc foot surgery and will be out for the rest of the season. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 3, 2022

This season, Bateman caught 15 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns in six games (five of which he started). Following a strong start to the season with six catches for 167 yards and both touchdowns in the first two games, he also had trouble with dropped passes.

Rashod Bateman’s Injury Update

Rashod has suffered a season-ending Lisfranc surgery, according to head coach John Harbaugh. On Thursday John said, “he will undergo the Lisfranc procedure. It was one of those situations where he had the final say.”

“We agree with him on that and understand what he’s doing because after discussing it with his agent, family, and loved ones, they decided it would be in his best interest to do that,” the coach added.

Coach Harbaugh announces Rashod Bateman will have surgery: pic.twitter.com/JixEi8Sib5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2022

Bateman described the injury as “the darkest times of them all” in an Instagram post, adding that he “can’t question Gods plan and what he has for him.”

The loss of Bateman is a major setback for the Ravens (5-3), whose wide receiver group has been among the league’s youngest and least experienced.

The Ravens’ passing offence, which averages 193.8 yards per game, is 26th in the league. Three of Baltimore’s five completions of at least 30 yards came from Bateman.

