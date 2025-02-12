Dad Averion Hurts Reflects on How Jalen Hurts Bounced Back After Losing the 2023 Super Bowl to the Chiefs

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (center) with his father Averion Hurts (L) and his brother Averion Hurts Jr. (R) before the National Quarterback Club Awards Dinner & Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Ariz. on January 19, 2019. Image Credit: © Patrick Breen/The Republic

Jalen Hurts played excellently in Super Bowl LVII, totaling 374 yards, four touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Unfortunately, his Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 on a last-second field goal.

Hurts lived with that defeat throughout the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons. It functioned as inspiration for the Eagles in their Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Chiefs. Then, when the time came, they exacted revenge on Kansas City with a 40-22 trouncing for Philadelphia’s second Lombardi Trophy.

Averion Hurts, Jalen’s father, recounted the victory with KPRC 2 – the NBC affiliate of Houston, Texas – on Tuesday. Averion told his hometown station he’s grateful that Jalen had the chance to win a Super Bowl so soon after losing one.

“I don’t think it’s settled in yet. Everything kind of happened fast afterwards, but it’s such a blessing and I’m just so happy for him and his teammates… I know how hard he works at it… [and] I remember how he felt two years ago… the opportunity to come back two years later is awesome.”

Jalen nearly won Super Bowl LVII MVP honors despite losing the game because of his incredible stats. He followed up that effort with another tremendous showing this go-round: 293 yards and three total touchdowns. Witnessing his son’s dominance led Averion to uncharacteristically shed some tears.

“I’ve cried twice dealing with him… [his] first game against USC when he was at [Alabama] because all the people that doubted him… [today] maybe my allergies kicked in, so my eyes watered… but after the game… I understand what that means to him… it was a surreal moment.”

Averion coached Jalen throughout high school. He helped Jalen reach Alabama, Oklahoma and eventually become the Eagles’ starting quarterback.

Without his father’s love and oversight, Jalen may never have gotten to the NFL. Jalen’s triumph is one resulting directly from their shared hard work and dedication. Now, they can both bask in the glory of a Super Bowl title forever.