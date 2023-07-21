“Dad Wasn’t Just Gone to be Gone”: Peyton Manning’s Take on Parenting Influenced Patrick Mahomes to Document His Journey for Netflix’s “Quarterback”

Patrick Mahomes has truly been the poster boy of Kansas City. Moreover, holding the fort for his team in the league, he also deals with the responsibility of being a dad. Reflecting on the conversation he had with Peyton Manning on similar lines, Mahomes recently claimed that once his kids grow up, he wants them to understand how hard their father has worked through the years.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes was blessed to be a dad for the second time, just a few months ago. He aspires to be someone who is always present for his family, no matter what. In fact, legend Peyton Manning’s eye-opening take on parenting influenced the champion QB to document his journey with Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ so that one day, his kids can look back at how hard their dad toiled to become the best in the business.

Peyton Manning Influenced Patrick Mahomes to Document His Journey

Patrick Mahomes sat down in a hearty conversation with former NFL WR Nate Burleson for an interview with CBS Mornings. During the interaction, Mahomes mentioned that he gives a lot of thought to his parenting and stated he has also had the opportunity to discuss it with Peyton Manning.

Advertisement

“What stuck with me, is he said at the end of my [Peyton’s] career, I wish I would have done this. My kids could have seen what I was doing every day and that hit me, obviously having two kids.” Mahomes said. “When my kids grow up, they see that I wasn’t gone to just be gone. I was doing something to build, to be great.”

Mahomes made it clear that his kids were a massive reason behind him agreeing to star in the Netflix’s docu-series. The star QB further suggested that he aspires to play the best QB role, while being the best dad ever. Much to Patrick’s delight, his wife Brittany also thinks that he is a great father.

Brittany Mahomes Reckons Patrick Mahomes is a Fantastic Dad

In a fun segment with GQ Sports named- ‘Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes Take a Couples Quiz‘, Brittany asked Patrick, “What is the nicest compliment that I have ever given you?” While Patrick gave a fun answer, talking about his biceps, Brittany had another answer in her mind.

She added, “It’s that you are a great dad!” Brittany’s response brought an amazing smile an Patrick’s face who then added, “appreciate that.” Brittany’s responses clearly suggested that Mahomes truly is an absolute gentleman, who takes utmost care of his family.

Advertisement

At the same time, let us not forget that there aren’t many defenses currently in the business who can stop him when he is on song in the KC jersey. With 2 championship rings in six seasons, Mahomes is well and truly on his way to achieving even greater laurels, while nailing the ‘perfect-dad’ role, of course.