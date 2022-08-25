Dak Prescott is in a world of trouble as his $97.6 million All Pro teammate goes down with injury

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to build on a promising season last year, but they’ll be without one All Pro.

Dallas welcomed back their star quarterback last season after he missed the 2020-21 year with a gruesome leg injury. The Cowboys were a very competitive team last year.

In their season opener, they took the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers right down to the wire, and they rode that momentum to a 12-5 record and a playoff berth.

Unfortunately, they didn’t make it far in the playoffs, surprisingly losing to the 49ers in the Wild Card round 23-17. However, the season as a whole was successful considering where Dak was the year before.

Now, the Cowboys will look to take it even further, but they’re already set back on the offensive line as star left tackle Tyron Smith is down with an injury which could keep him out for a long time.

#Cowboys standout LT Tyron Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery, sources say. If he’s back at all, it’ll be December. A tough loss. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

Dak Prescott will miss Tyron Smith

Smith is one of the best left tackles in the game. The former All Pro is signed to a $97.6 million contract, and he’s been phenomenal for Dallas.

The 6’5″, 320 pound man has made the Pro Bowl eight times in his career out of the last nine seasons he’s played. In 2020, Smith was injured, and as a result, wasn’t able to showcase his abilities, as otherwise, he’d have nine straight Pro Bowl appearances. He’s also been named to first team All Pro twice.

During Wednesday practice, Smith went down with a torn left hamstring, and for right now, there’s no definitive timeline for his return.

Smith could have surgery as soon as tomorrow, but after that recovery will be difficult and will take months. Smith suffered the injury when we went out to make a block on fellow linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. It was an unfortunate incident.

Dak Prescott will miss him dearly as the left tackle position is arguably the most important position on the line for a right handed quarterback. The LT is responsible for protecting the quarterback’s blind side, and they get paid the big bucks to do so.

Tyron Smith’s surgery will be tomorrow, with the hope of returning by December. https://t.co/NxZdv7oscV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

