Dak Prescott Lawsuit: Cowboys QB Gears Up to Drag Woman to Court Who Accused Him of S*xual Assault

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 23: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leaves the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 23 Commanders at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169231123873

Dak Prescott seems to be on a low since the start of 2024. The Dallas Cowboys QB’s first blow came with a disappointing 48-32 Wild Card Round loss against the Packers. The upset loss ended their Super Bowl dream, much to the QB’s dismay. A day later, things got worse for Dak when a woman named Victoria sent a legal letter to the NFL star demanding a whopping $100 million in relief. She accused Dak of sexually assaulting her in 2017 and demanded compensation for all the mental trauma she had suffered since that incident.

Advertisement

Fast forward to today, Dak Prescott and his legal team have hit back at the Fort Worth-based woman with a civil lawsuit accusing her of making up a false sexual assault case to extort $100 million, according to NBC Sports Chicago. Dak’s attorney, Levi G. McCathern, filed the lawsuit this afternoon and told the press that his client was the target of this extortion plot and has not assaulted the woman. He emphasized in his released statement that Dak is a father to a baby girl and has the utmost respect for survivors of sexual assault.

“He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone,” McCathern said in his statement.

Advertisement

Dak’s attorney, after emphasizing his client’s innocence, hit back at the woman by accusing her of fabricating an assault story from a decade ago. McCathern assured in his statement that Prescott won’t budge to the demands and has reported the case to the relevant authorities.

“Mr. Prescott has reported Defendants’ criminal actions to the appropriate authorities and will continue to cooperate fully in their investigation,” McCathern’s statement further read.

Through his lawsuit, Dak is asking the woman to pay up to a million dollars for relief. According to his attorney, Dak intends to use this million-dollar sum as a donation to the Joyful Heart Foundation – an NGO that supports victims of sexual assault. Nonetheless, the defendant’s attorney, Bethel Zehaie, was not amused by McCathern’s claims and hit back at Dak immediately.

Bethel Zehaie Hits Back At Dak Prescott’s Lawsuit With Bombshell Allegations

Within hours after Levi McCathern’s statement, Victoria’s attorney, Bethel Zehaie, made her own set of explosive revelations in a statement meant as a response to the lawsuit. Bethel first off accused Dak of being a liar and a rapist. She revealed that during the initial conversations, Dak and his entourage denied knowing Victoria. However, in the coming weeks, Bethel saw a sudden change in Dak’s stance as he not only accepted knowing Victoria Shores but also accepted being with her the night she was sexually assaulted.

Bethel claimed that since then, he hasn’t denied the incident till this lawsuit was filed today. The defendant’s attorney put up a strong face and reiterated her stance of not being afraid of Dak and his lawyers. She said that she won’t budge and would stand by the truth.

Advertisement

“Dak is a liar and a rapist. In our initial conversations with his lawyer, Levi, he adamantly denied knowing our client. In our next conversation just a week or so later, not only did he confirm knowing Ms. Shores, but also confirmed that he was with her the same night she was sexually assaulted. Not one time prior to this lawsuit being filed did he deny this incident. We stand by the truth. Dak and his lawyers are trying to be bullies and play hardball and victim blame. We are not afraid of the truth. Victoria has had to attend therapy and endure trauma because of the sexual assault. This young lady was in absolute tears in my office. Dak needs to be held accountable for his behavior. We are not afraid of him or his legal team,” as per NBC Sports Chicago.

The letter, which was sent to Dak on January 16th this year, alleged that the sexual assault incident happened on 2nd February 2017. The letter mentioned that Dak in his rookie season met Victoria at her job and they exchanged numbers. They spoke on Snapchat, which led to Dak reportedly asking her out to meet at an undisclosed location in Plano. The duo, along with their entourage, traveled in a black SUV to their destination, where Dak allegedly showed his genitals to her.

The letter then accused Dak of using his physical power to sexually assault Victoria once they reached the location. The letter states that this incident left Victoria traumatized and affected her relationship with her fiance. The letter ended with a compensation demand of $100 million for not going public or leveling charges against Dak.