“Dak Prescott still couldn’t play the GOAT”: Stephen A. Smith bashes Cowboys QB for coming up short against Tom Brady despite impressive performance in NFL Week 1

Dak Prescott and Tom Brady had a duel for the ages in the NFL’s kickoff game in week 1, both looking incredibly sharp as they passed for seven touchdowns and nearly 800 yards combined. It was a surprising performance for Dak considering he was coming off a season ending leg injury.

Dak and the Cowboys nearly pulled off an upset, but fate wasn’t on their side as Brady led yet another game winning drive to edge past Dallas 31-29.

Prescott’s performance was incredible. He went 42/58 for 403 yards and three touchdowns, the kind of performance you would expect to see in a winning effort. It’s certainly not his fault the Cowboys lost, but it does have to sting.

RT if you always believed in Dak Prescott (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/j6cdCYS77R — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 10, 2021

Also Read: “I’m an even better player than i was in 2020”: Dak Prescott sends strong message to his doubters after stellar Week 1 debut

Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t See Any Silver Lining For Dallas After Dak Prescott Loses To Tom Brady

The Cowboys and Buccaneers had very different seasons last year. Things started out bad for the Cowboys. Not only were they not winning games, but their franchise quarterback (who they gave a massive extension in the summer) went down with a season ending leg injury.

They missed the playoffs, and the immediate focus went on to making the team better for Dak’s return this year. Prescott, of course, was playing exceptionally well before his injury as he was on pace to throw for 6,000 yards.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers overcame a shaky start to the year by winning eight games in a row including the Super Bowl. Once Brady and the offense started clicking, there was no stopping them.

Currently, the Buccaneers are the class of the NFC, and if any team wants to make the Super Bowl, the road there is likely to include a matchup against the Cowboys. Despite only losing by two points, NFL analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that the Cowboys loss in week 1 foreshadows a long season ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

Dak did feel confident that he would be seeing Brady again soon, so maybe Smith will have to swallow his words later on. After all, it is only week 1 and anything can happen. The Bucs lost in week 1 last year, and they won the Super Bowl, so this game definitely doesn’t have any major implications.

There were silver linings too.

Dak coming back from injury and still being able to throw nearly 60 passes for over 400 yards against the stingy Tampa Bay defense is definitely a positive takeaway. Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb look to be forming a formidable receiving duo as well. The outlook is bright for Dallas.

Also Read: “The Cowboys might as well trade Ezekiel Elliot to the Ravens”: Robert Griffin III slams Mike McCarthy for Ezekiel Elliot’s embarrassing work load.