Dallas Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Just 119 Completions Away From Surpassing Troy Aikman’s Numbers This Season

Just one season removed from being firmly in the midst of the 2023 regular season MVP award, Dak Prescott finds himself once again playing the role of the underdog. His 2024 campaign was tragically cut short by a hamstring injury that ultimately forced him to miss the final nine games of the season, and recency bias has since taken over.

Prescott now has less than 50 days to finish preparing to prove the doubters wrong, and there’s an extra bit of incentive for him to do so this year. Heading into the 2025 season, Prescott has managed to complete 2,780 of his 4,159 passing attempts.

That’s good for the 41st most of any quarterback in NFL history and puts him well within striking range of his predecessor’s career number. The former face of the ‘America’s team,’ Troy Aikman, sits just six slots ahead of Prescott in the all time passes completed rankings with a career total of 2,898.

Prescott will need just 119 completions to surpass Aikman and enter the top 35 rankings, which is all but a guarantee so long as he remains upright and healthy. The 31 year old is currently averaging 22.7 pass completions per contest, so assuming that he’s able to remain in line with his career average, Prescott projects to surpass Aikman’s total when the Cowboys travel up north to Bank of America Stadium in Week 6 to take on the Carolina Panthers on October 12th.

Should Prescott manage to replicate his approximate career average of 387 completions per season, that would give him a grand total of 3,167 career pass completions. Such a total would be more than enough to see him climb past the likes of Ryan Tannehill and Ryan Fitzpatrick for the 29th highest total in NFL history.

Fittingly enough, the very next signal caller that Prescott will pass up in the rankings is yet another former Dallas quarterback, Tony Romo. If anything, the 2025 regular season is shaping up to be a significant one for the Cowboys’ franchise.

While it is just one of many career metrics, seeing him surpass both Romo and Aikman in pass completions within the span of just a few weeks will help to put a definitive stamp on the Prescott Era in Dallas. Given his current trajectory, Prescott will likely retire with the bulk of the franchise’s passing records, which will only further cement his place as the best Cowboys quarterback of the modern era.

Despite his lack of playoff success, Prescott’s career win percentage of .623 is towards the upper end of the all-time rankings. He’s managed to guide Dallas to four 10+ win seasons throughout his nine years, ensuring that the Cowboys remain a part of the national conversation.

His contract may be expensive, and he may not come with the nostalgia that Aikman does, but Prescott is the best that the Cowboys have seen in a long time. It’s only right that he proceeds to claim as many of Dallas’ franchise records as possible, as there’s truly no telling as to when they’ll be able to find a quarterback who’s capable of rivaling him, let alone surpassing him.