Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Keeping the Romance Alive Despite the Long Distance With Virtual Dinners And Movie Dates

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are currently managing a long-distance relationship due to their career commitments. While Kelce is occupied with Chiefs Training Camp and pre-season games, Swift is focused on her European leg of the Eras Tour. Despite being on two different continents, the couple is keeping the flame alive in the most adorable way.

As reported by Life & Style, the NFL’s favorite couple is using Zoom for dates to bridge the distance, despite time zone challenges. Their virtual dates go beyond catch-ups. They prepare their meals separately but enjoy them together virtually.

Moreover, they share stories about their day, engage in candid conversation, and laugh together to recreate the moments when they were physically present with each other a month ago:

“She’s up super late at night, and he’s so dead tired when he gets home, that it actually works out…They’ll eat dinner together on the video call and treat it like a date.”

Sometimes these virtual dinners also turn into movie nights where they watch a film together while discussing it as if they were sitting next to each other on the couch. The source added:

“They’ll even watch movies together and then fall asleep with it going all night, so they can wake up together. It’s pretty over-the-top and not something he’d ever have agreed to in the past, but they’re so in love that having to be apart is painful.”

According to the magazine’s source, Travis especially puts in effort to ensure that their time apart goes smoothly, even adjusting his schedule to accommodate their virtual date nights.

Travis’s accommodations for romantic Zoom dates with Swift

Even though the three-time Super Bowl champion is fully focused on preparing for the season and chasing the three-peat with early mornings and intense workouts, he still prioritizes his relationship with Taylor, even adjusting his sleep routine to ensure that at the end of the day, they can share special moments on Zoom.

“Travis is fitting his schedule around hers by going to bed super early after training camp and filming [his ‘New Heights’ podcast].”

This effort from both Chiefs TE and the Love Story singer shows how the lovebirds are willing to go the extra mile to keep up with their romance.

Interestingly Swift’s tour schedule aligns with Kelce’s football games in a way that will allow her to support him during his games. With her tour ending in London on August 20 and the Chiefs preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22 against the Bears, there’s a likelihood that Taylor will be present to cheer him on.

Following this, she will continue her tour in the U.S. starting in Miami on October 18. Thus, it will give the pop icon ample opportunities to show up at Chiefs’ regular season games as the NFL season kicks off on September 5.