“James Harrison Gave Me CTE”: Notorious Antonio Brown Ignites Yet Another Controversy

Antonio Brown is one of the most controversial footballers to ever come out of the NFL. Although he was considered to be one of the finest wide receivers when he first burst onto the scene, his career was cut short due to his off-field shenanigans.

He had a history of getting involved in controversies before moving to Tampa Bay as well but once things went awry under Tom Brady, Antonio went absolutely berserk. He was thrown out of the Bucs after his shirtless parade during a game after which, every other day, Antonio came out with new accusations against Bruce Arians and Tom Brady.

While he has been away from football for a while now, his poor takes on Brady-Gisele divorce have kept him in the news. Along with that, he has been constantly curating fresh controversies. A little while ago, Antonio exposed himself in a hotel pool, then he posted a NSFW picture on Snapchat exposing his baby momma.

Also Read: Can You Buy Pro Bowl 2023 Jerseys? All You Need to Know

Antonio Brown blames James Harrison for his CTE

Now, Brown has ignited another controversy by accusing James Harrison of giving him CTE. Antonio recently went live on Snapchat and said, “I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE.”

“James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL, and he hit me one time. And ever since he hit me, I’ve been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE,” Antonio added.

The scripts are coming out 👀

Antonio Brown says he has CTE from James Harrison & that James was wearing a special helmet for 20 years 😳 pic.twitter.com/l5Bl0pYAEg — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 4, 2023

However, it is important to note that Brown and Harrison played for the same team for most years. They were opponents for just one season when Harrison went to the Cincinnati Bengals. Many are suggesting that Brown might have got Harrison confused with Vontaze Burfict.

This is because Brown did sustain a painful hit back in 2016 while playing against the Bengals but it wasn’t Harrison who had thwarted Antonio, it was linebacker Vontaze Burfict. While it isn’t common for NFL athletes to get confused regarding who pinned them to the ground, in Antonio’s case, it seems highly likely.

Harrison is yet to respond to the allegations made by Antonio.

Also Read: Will Pro Bowl 2023 Be Flag Football?