Olivia Culpo Shows Christian McCaffrey’s Bloodstained Bedsheet After Seahawks Win

The San Francisco 49ers gave a standout performance against the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 11 matchup. The 49ers had an explosive start to the season which soon turned into three straight losses. However, the team has managed to make a comeback with their third straight win. This is indeed a rosey twist for the team, but none of it came without a price, especially for Christian McCaffrey.

Christian McCaffrey showcased much athleticism, scoring two touchdowns against the Seahawks. The toll of the game was visible with the victory, but its real essence was captured by CMC’s fiancée, Olivia Culpo.

Olivia took to IG to reveal the physical toll that the intense matchup had on the star running back. In her reel, Culpo gave a glimpse of McCaffrey’s bloodstained sheets. She also filmed closely the bruises and cuts on his sides and arm along with a blood clot on his right arm.

It is beyond a doubt that the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) attained their 31-13 win with much grace. Despite the challenges and injuries, CMC’s resilience and skill continue to be on full display till the end.

Christian McCaffrey Amasses Praises for his Amazing Display at Levi’s Stadium

The football has remained a physical game from the start and the fans love watching the toughness translate into games. Watching players present a strong front to their opponents while making impactful plays is a defining aspect of the game. However, watching the agitation closely left most of them aghast. They took to the comments to express pride for his resilience and lead up to Thursday’s victory for the Niners.

“He didn’t get me 30.9 fantasy points for nothin,” wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, “That’s the game… Everyone would play if it didn’t hurt!” Rod Smith, former WR of the Denver Broncos also appeared amongst the fans to applaud CMC’s display writing, “That’s why he’s one of the best. Just keeps getting up and delivering. Great job.”

Some others, put their humor to use, commenting on the clip. One fan wrote, “Why’d they zoom into the sheets like it was gonna be a crime scene ” while another commented, “For 16M a year, bruise me up lol.”

Whatever the fan verdict, it can still be said that Christian McCaffrey had an exceptional night against the Seahawks. Thursday’s game closed with 114 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns for him. He rushed through the slightest gap to the end zone making an 8-yard score with 5:19 left in the first half.

This was his 11th rushing TD of the season, the highest ever for a Niner in a season. His amazing display got applause from all including QB Brock Purdy who referred to him as a ‘dog’ for his amazing form.