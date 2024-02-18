“You Wasted a Season”: Kyle Shanahan Firing Steve Wilks Infuriates Emmanuel Acho

At the beginning of the season, not many expected the San Francisco 49ers to reach the Super Bowl. Most analysts predicted them to be in the middle of the table. However, Brock Purdy’s meteoric rise along with the big players delivering consistently ensured that the 49ers had a fairytale run till the Super Bowl. But alas things didn’t go to plan. Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers faced heartbreak at the end as they lost the Super Bowl to the KC Chiefs in the final second of the game.

Despite losing the Super Bowl, this was still a great season for the 49ers considering the expectations at the beginning of the season. Most importantly, they also discovered a gem in Brock Purdy. Consistency in conduct was thus expected by the 49ers. Unfortunately, things are looking the opposite. After the loss, Coach Kyle Shanahan fired DC Steve Wilks.

This came as a shock to many because defensive solidity was one of the better elements in the 49ers’ play this season. Moreover, firing Wilks means the 49ers have now changed 4 coaches in that position in the last 5 years. Stats and decisions like this are infuriating when consistency is the most important need for your team currently.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EmmanuelAcho/status/1757864937018544622?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Former NFL star and current analyst Emmanuel Acho was among the few infuriated by Coach Shanahan’s decision. He hence took to “X” and posted an emotionally charged video accusing Shanahan of making the wrong hiring in the first place. Acho argued that Steve Wilks’s mantra is blitzing and Shanahan hiring the coach despite this has wasted the season of his defensive stalwarts.

“Kyle Shanahan got me heated. Shanahan, you wasted a season… Blitzing is what Steve Wilks does. If you didn’t want Wilks to blitz, then why’d you hire him? Then the Super Bowl, biggest stage, everybody watching in the biggest moment. You call a timeout to question Steve Wilks. You never believed in the dude in the first place, now you’re gonna fire him.”

“Shanahan, you got to know what you’re doing before you do it. You can’t just be hiring dudes all willy nilly. When you got All-Pros all over the defense, you’re wasting their careers. Hire somebody that you believe in, and go get the job done.”

Emmanuel’s heated rant has gained a lot of traction on “X”. The majority are still in shock of the sacking and seem to agree with Acho that Wilks wasn’t the problem.

Why Did Kyle Shanahan Fire Steve Wilks?

Up till the NFL Playoffs, the 49ers’ defense had an above-average showing. While there were a few doubts raised when the 49ers went on a three-game losing streak, the defense mounted a quick turnaround to make it to the playoffs. However, things went down since they entered the playoffs. Players and coaches started questioning Wilks’ effort despite winning against the Packers and Detroit.

The final nail in the coffin however was hit by Nick Bosa when he revealed that they were not prepared for Mahomes to keep the ball. This ultimately led to Mahomes getting a free hand in the game-winning drive and the rest as they say is history. The issue with Wilks was however deeper than execution. There was a deeply rooted philosophical difference between Shanahan and Wilks.

Blitzing is a very proactive defensive tactic where the defensive players go high up the pitch to disrupt passes. Steve Wilks before the 49ers was known for his blitzing. Coach Shanahan meanwhile has previously maintained his preference to have a dominant defensive line by stockpiling linemen at the back – a strong foundation at the bottom to allow enough room for the offense to freely run their game.

When two different philosophies work together, one might imagine that this marriage was doomed to fail from the start. After announcing the decision, Coach Shanahan softly acknowledged the same. When asked about the “Why”, the HC simply said that the team wants to go in a different direction right now and Steve’s vision doesn’t align with that.

“Really tough decision because really says nothing about Steve as a man or as a football coach. He is exactly what we wanted as a man. He is a great football coach. But just where we’re going and where we’re at with our team from a scheme standpoint and things like that, looking through it all throughout the year, through these last few days, I felt pretty strongly that this was the decision that was best for our organization.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheWarnerHouse_/status/1757866818683703759?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After firing 4 DCs in 5 years, hiring a stable figure in the defensive area would be the priority for the 49ers. Hence there will be a lot of pressure for the management to ensure that the next hiring is the perfect fit for the team. When quipped about the next DC hiring, Shanahan said that the 49ers will look at both internal and external hiring. He acknowledged he has good coaches internally who can step up. But he also revealed that he will also have a look outside in the best interest of the team.

All said and done, these have been a challenging few days for the 49ers. However, they should not look at the bad and be happy with what they achieved this season. Consistency and composure in the pre-season can go a long way for their title charge next campaign.