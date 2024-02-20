When Is the NFL Combine 2024 and Where to Watch It?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 04: A detail view of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA crest with the Scouting Combine logo is seen during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 4, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire) NFL: MAR 04 Scouting Combine Icon164220304197

Just a week has passed since the conclusion of the 2023 season, and the Kansas City Chiefs successfully defended their title in the Big Game. The entire year was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride — from Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles tear on his debut to Joe Flacco’s absolute dominance of a comeback, and even the remarkable strides of rookies CJ Stroud and Brock Purdy leading into the playoffs. Now, as the offseason officially begins, fans will miss the NFL action for the next six months. However, preparations for the 2024 season will start soon, with the NFL Combine set to begin next week.

Advertisement

The 2024 NFL Combine is scheduled to run from February 26 to March 4. This year too, it will be hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the home of the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has been hosting the event since 1987 and will continue to do so until 2025.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dpbrugler/status/1755604165458563155?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Each day of the Combine features on-field workouts for specific position groups at specific times. Here’s the entire lineup:

Thursday, February 29: On-field workouts for defensive linemen and linebackers, starting at 3 p.m.

On-field workouts for defensive linemen and linebackers, starting at 3 p.m. Friday, March 1: On-field workouts for defensive backs and tight ends, starting at 3 p.m.

On-field workouts for defensive backs and tight ends, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2: On-field workouts for quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs, starting at 1 p.m.

On-field workouts for quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs, starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3: On-field workouts for offensive linemen, starting at 1 p.m.

Among the prospects to watch out for at the Combine, there are some notable names set to showcase their talents. They include:

Wide Receivers:

1. Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State

2. Rome Odunze – Washington

3. Malik Nabers – LSU

Quarterbacks:

1. Caleb Williams – USC

2. Drake Maye – North Carolina

3. Jayden Daniels – LSU

Tight End:

1. Brock Bowers – Georgia

Advertisement

Offensive Tackles:

1. Olu Fashanu – Penn State

2. Joe Alt – Notre Dame

Edge Rusher:

1. Dallas Turner – Alabama

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLDraft/status/1757435179889557552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The event serves as a crucial opportunity for NFL teams to evaluate the skills and abilities of prospective players ahead of the draft. A total of 321 of the top 2024 NFL Draft prospects will take part in the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. It is an important moment in the offseason, attracting attention from fans, scouts, and media alike.

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Combine?

Fans can catch the action of the NFL Scouting Combine starting on Thursday, February 29th, with live coverage on NFL Network beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. The NFL Network also offers live streaming on various devices like smartphones, PCs, tablets, and connected TVs, through the NFL app.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ColtsLife/status/1753091764674843041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alternatively, fans can also attend the 2024 NFL Combine in person. To do so, they must register for NFL OnePass, an online portal used by the league for fan experiences at exclusive events like the Pro Bowl, Super Bowl, and NFL Draft. Registration is free, and fans who register stand a chance to enjoy the best offerings from the league.