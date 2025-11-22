“ASU Is for Parties”: Fans Troll Cam Skattebo for Not Being Able to Answer a Basic Math Question

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Cam Skattebo has brought his rough ‘n’ tough style of running to the Big Apple, and he was really endearing himself to New Yorkers through his rookie NFL season. But then it was all over in an ugly flash. A dislocated ankle in Week 8 ended his freshman NFL campaign on the field. Since the injury, though, he’s been as busy as ever on social media.

Everybody’s gotta be doing something, right? Skattebo has been spending a lot of time online doing streams and interacting with his ever-growing fan base. He’s even doing some collaborations (or are they called meetups? get-togethers? sleepovers? we’re still not sure) with internet personalities.

One of these is N3on, who’s known to the youth for streaming himself doing things online like playing video games and hanging out with celebrities. He got together with Skattebo recently, and during their joint stream, N3on called out the jokers who keep saying the 23-year-old Skattebo already has CTE. He tried to set up Skattebo for a lay-up to prove he was smarter than people thought, but the RB didn’t exactly grab the opportunity.

“You don’t have CTE bro!” N3on said. And Skattebo replied, “No, no, no. But that’s what they say. Every time I don’t know the answer to something.”

“What’s 7 x 6?” N3on asked, and the Giants rookie replied, “Huh? I don’t know…”

#GIANTS RB CAM SKATTEBO HAS NO IDEA HOW TO DO ANY MATH. Q: “WHAT IS 7×6” Cam: “I don’t know” (🎥@N3onOnYT)

pic.twitter.com/71yWancsE5 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 22, 2025

Time tables are freshest when you’re learning them back in school, but N3on seemingly tried to help Skattebo out by posing a question that asked for multiples of seven. Anyone who grew up watching football surely had their seven times tables down, since that’s how many points you get for a touchdown.

But Skattebo didn’t even think about it for five seconds before giving up, giving the Skattebo-CTE conspiracy theorists even more ammo. N3on, for his part, seemed somewhat aghast at Skattebo’s response (or lack thereof) to the math problem.

In the end, Neon’s question had the opposite of the intended effect, as fans piled on the rookie RB’s intelligence once again.

“ASU is for parties,” joked one fan, referencing Skattebo’s alma mater Arizona State’s reputation as a place for partying rather than studying.

“Dude. He went to ASU,” seconded another.

“Damn! I’m embarrassed for him,” posted one Twitter user.

One fan did jump to Skattebo’s defense, however, calling out MLFootball for its negative coverage of the RB: “What’s with the constant troll on Cam? I know your lousy account needs clicks, but enough with the stupidity.”

It’s just the latest in a string of Skattebo silliness that is being overblown to take shots at his overall intelligence. He recently put out a hot take on how to eat tacos by “dominating” them. Safe to say that one didn’t do wonders for the public perception of his IQ either.

Going into that Week 8 game where Skattebo was injured, the Giants had won two of their last four. There was an exciting energy around the team. But they lost that Week 8 game to the rival Eagles 38-20, and they have lost three more games in a row since then.

Perhaps the rookie RB was more important than people thought. To heck with the IQ tests.