Dallas Goedert Net Worth: How Much Has The Eagles Tight End Earned By Playing In The NFL?

Dallas Goedert, is a talented tight end who features for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League. The Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft after he delivered incredible performances during his college football career.

From 2013 to 2017, Goedert played for the Jackrabbits at South Dakota State University as a walk-on. Over the course of his career, he caught 198 passes for 2,988 yards and 21 touchdowns, including at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

In the opening game of the 2018 season against the Atlanta Falcons, Goedert made his NFL debut. He only had one reception for four yards in the 18-12 victory. On September 23, 2018, against the Indianapolis Colts, he received a pass from Carson Wentz that was 13 yards for his first career touchdown.

Dallas Goedert’s Net worth

As of 2022, Dallas Goedert has a net worth of $1.5 million. Goedert agreed to a four-year, $57,000,000 deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The deal included a $10,218,000 signing bonus, $35,171,888 in guaranteed money, and an average salary of $14,250,000.

Goedert will make $1,035,000 in base pay, $3,215,660 in signing bonus, $3,721,732 in cap hit, and $26,425,06 in dead cap value in 2022.

A few brands have collaborated with Dallas. The player has worked with a variety of companies. Dallas’ net worth is derived from his endorsement deals with brands and NFL earnings. The brands he is associated with are Wawa, Nike, Lincoln Financial Group, and Meal Prep for Performance.

On June 22, 2020, Goedert was assaulted in a South Dakota bar. He was hospitalized for stay for a little while. According to sources, Goedert was allegedly punched in the face at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, South Dakota, causing him to pass out.

Later, Goedert’s unconscious body was found. The Aberdeen Police Department had released a statement in which they acknowledged the arrest.

