Le’Veon Bell and Terrell Owens equate Stephen A. Smith to a controversial black fictional character

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published 29/11/2022

Credit: USA Today Sports

Le’Veon Bell and Terrell Owens took to Twitter to call out Stephen A. Smith for being unfairly harsh towards black players and athletes, even calling him out by tagging him.

Stephen A. Smith is a premier analyst for ESPN’s First Take, hosting the show for several years now. The whole point of talk shows like First Take is to raise controversial opinions to get people talking and reacting.

Smith is no stranger to the art. He’s said some wild stuff in the past, and even though he’s a black man, there have been some questions about whether he’s sometimes unfairly harsh to his own race.

Terrell Owens and Stephen A. Smith have gotten into it before, during Colin Kaepernick’s ‘fake tryout’ attempt with several NFL teams where Smith seemed to be overly critical of Kaepernick’s efforts.

Now, Le’Veon Bell and Terrell Owens came back on Twitter to stir the same point.

Le’Veon Bell and Terrell Owens call out Stephen A. Smith

Uncle Ruckus is a fictional character from the TV show The Booondocks, voiced by Gary Anthony Williams. Despite being an African American, and the darkest skinned character on the show, Ruckus hates black people and holds extremely racist views at times.

While Smith isn’t exactly on that level of racism, Bell and Owens believe he can be compared to the character. During the Kaepernick workout, Owens was especially vocal.

Kellerman commented on how it was unfair that Kaepernick’s race was being brought into question and that he truly was done unfairly with the constant movement and unpredictability of the workout.

Terrell Owens then said:

Smith couldn’t hold back, and he had his response ready.

