“Damn, That’s Fire”: Kai Cenat Talks About Travis Hunter Doing His Celebration

Celebrations in football have reached new heights, with players pulling off increasingly creative moves to mark touchdowns or interceptions. Travis Hunter has had a memorable season filled with standout moments both on and off the field. Throughout the season, Hunter seized plenty of opportunities to celebrate, showcasing some wild and iconic moves—including the classic Heisman pose. One celebration that stood out was inspired by YouTuber and streamer Kai Cenat’s famous celebration.

During a conversation on Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe asked Cenat about Hunter paying homage to his challenge. Hunter’s decision to pull off Kai Cenat’s iconic celebration left the streamer both stunned and thrilled. The moment became even more surreal for Cenat when he later saw NFL players replicating the move on national television.

“That was crazy. I ain’t gonna lie. Ya, that’s insane. Travis is like 20’s something. So he has been watching myself for like two or three years. When I come up with something on stream and see it in the NFL, it’s like damn. That’s fire.”

The Heisman winner pulled out Kai Cenat’s celly after a 24-yard TD against Texas Tech. Hunter slammed the ball on the floor, and got on all fours, crawling fast like an animal. Cenat himself taught Hunter the celebration when the Colorado CB joined him on one of his streams.

#WATCH: Travis Hunter hit the celebration Kai Cenat taught him after a wild comeback win. pic.twitter.com/NcQ8Qjlqg2 — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) September 22, 2024

This wasn’t Cenat’s only Celly that went viral. The Browns’ defense after an interception did the Youtuber’s “Noodle Game Challenge” from his monthlong “Mafiathon 2” stream. Greg Newsome sat in the end zone, with all his teammates dancing behind him and then CB Mike Ford whacked Newsome in the head with a towel, using it as a substitute for pool noodles.

Kai also gave his two cents on Hunter’s recent troubles on social media involving his fiancee Leanna Lenee.

Kai Cenat believes what Travis Hunter does is his business

Hunter’s social media troubles have cast a shadow over his stellar season, even dampening his much-anticipated Heisman moment. Fans have been trolling his relationship with Leanna Lenee for a while now, and things got so bad that both had to private their social media accounts due to the scrutiny.

Shannon Sharpe brought up the topic with Kai Cenat, asking for his perspective on the Colorado CB’s personal struggles.

Kai expressed that while it’s ultimately up to Hunter to navigate his relationship, the scrutiny that comes with fame makes it undeniably challenging. As someone familiar with living in the public eye, Cenat empathized with the difficulties Hunter faces, acknowledging that the constant limelight amplifies personal matters. However, he stressed that this is something the Heisman winner will need to handle on his own terms.

“I have been seeing that. I have seen them deactivate their social media, probably to just escape it. They got to just figure that out. That’s their business. It is hard I know. It will be tough. “

Travis deactivated his Instagram account, while his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, deleted her TikTok due to relentless trolling from fans and critics alike. Leanna faced intense backlash for her behavior during Hunter’s Heisman win, where she appeared unwilling to stand up and hug him. Additionally, she was criticized for showing visible irritation when Travis took the time to sign autographs and pose with fans.

In response to the criticism, Leanna posted an eight-minute video defending herself. This only added fuel to the fire, as more controversial and explicit videos of her surfaced online. Despite the mounting scrutiny, Travis stood by her side, urging people to stay out of their personal lives.

Eventually, as the online attacks persisted, Hunter began ignoring the negativity and ultimately decided to take a break from social media to escape the relentless trolling.