Dan Campbell Was Forced to Sell His Luxurious $4.5 Million House After Getting Doxxed by Daughter’s Classmate

Dan Campbell has decided to sell his Oakland County home due to recent incidents. The Detroit Lions head coach and his family were reportedly subjected to security breach concerns, prompting them to move to a private space.

Advertisement

Following the incident, Campbell’s house, located at 2025 Quarton Road in Bloomfield Township, was listed on the market. It is currently for sale at $4.5 million. The Cape Cod-style estate boasts a huge patio and landscaped backyard in addition to the 7,778-square-foot house. The 2013 residence further has 5 bedrooms, 7 full baths, and 2 half baths.

This stunning estate is a blend of old luxury and modern elegance. The gourmet kitchen is complete with state-of-the-art facilities and also has a butler’s pantry. The main suite is as lavish as they come, with steam showers and walk-in closets.

Additionally, the home includes a dedicated entertainment room, two offices, four garages, and a well-equipped workshop.

When asked about the change of residence, Campbell didn’t elaborate, instead choosing to focus on the ongoing season. He told the reporters:

“It’s all good. Man, I’ve got a job to do. My primary job here is to coach this team and have them prepared every week. I’ve got to do my job, and that’s the sole focus.”

While Campbell has chosen to put the incident behind him, Detroit police have finally unearthed the reason behind the entire conundrum. The coach’s address was doxxed, which prompted some angry fans to show up at his residence after Detroit’s NFC loss to the 49ers last season. Authorities were contacted, as his daughter was at home at the time.

While fortunately, no physical damage was done to property or persons, the authorities were searching for the root cause, and their investigation finally came to an end this week.

Dan Campbell’s address leaked by daughter’s classmate

The police reports obtained via The Detroit News have finally put the matter to rest. As per the report, the coach’s home address was posted online by one of his daughter’s classmates. The classmate in question was contacted by the investigation team, after which it was revealed that the boy came across the address on Snapchat.

He then posted the address on his story after the Lions suffered a defeat against San Francisco in the January playoffs. He posted an angry caption reading, “Dumb f— trying to go for it.” This prompted many strangers to show up late at night at the Campbell residence when the HC’s daughter was in the house alone with her boyfriend. Fortunately, no vehicle attempted to enter the property.

The boy himself confessed to having visited the house with his classmates, yelled at it, and then drove away. Thankfully, with the investigation’s conclusion, Dan Campbell and his family’s ordeal would be finally over. As per Fox2, they have already moved to a new residence and hope to restore privacy and safety in their lives.