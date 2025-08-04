Dan Orlovsky Lists the Top 5 QBs Who Have the Most to Prove for the 2025 Season

People in NFL circles love to say there’s no position in any sport more singularly important than the quarterback in American football. And while that might sound like classic American ethnocentrism, there’s actually some truth to it. No sport has a player who impacts the result as much. Heck, QBs touch the ball on every single play they’re on the field.

That means that there’s more pressure on a QB than anyone else. As if the position didn’t already demand enough mental acuity. But some signal-callers are under more pressure than others, often because they’ve got more to prove after subpar, somewhat promising, or injury-plagued seasons in 2024.

As there is every year, there’s a fresh crop of QBs looking to silence the doubters heading into the 2025 NFL campaign. ESPN pundit Dan Orlovsky recently ranked his top five quarterbacks with the most to prove next season.

And while we don’t love lists and rankings, Orlovsky generally nailed it on this one. He starts with Indianapolis Colts enigma Anthony Richardson at No. 5.

“The Colts have listed their quarterback depth chart as Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. It should be Anthony Richardson,” Orlovsky started.

“Dude, you were the fourth pick. You got a really good offensive line, Tyler Warren selected. This year, stay healthy, be a tough guy. And go get the job done. Not only win the starting QB job, but be the guy in Indianapolis that when they drafted you fourth … they were right in doing so.”

Richardson has played recklessly, picking up several injuries through his first two years. When he did play, he showed the raw talent that made him a No. 4 overall pick. But he has also shown the inexperience that comes with only one season as a college starter.

His 50.6 completion percentage through his first 15 starts is by far the worst mark since 1998, when legendary bust Ryan Leaf put up 47.4.

Bryce Young checks in at No. 4. We agree with this one, too. He had a shameful rookie year in 2023 and started off 2024 pretty ugly as well. But after being benched for the likes of Andy Dalton, he hit rock bottom. After returning to the starting job, he threw 15 TDs against 6 INTs as he finished the season 4-6.

The Panthers have added another first-round receiver, Tetairoa McMillan, to the mix, so there are no excuses for Young anymore. He’s got the weapons, he’s got the coach, and he’s now got the experience. Time to prove it.

.@danorlovsky7's top five QBs with the most to prove in 2025 ⬇️ 1. Caleb Williams

2. Trevor Lawrence

3. J.J. McCarthy

4. Bryce Young

5. Anthony Richardson pic.twitter.com/JFVqG3HB1h — First Take (@FirstTake) August 4, 2025

At No. 2, Jacksonville Jaguars former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence is in a similar situation with Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter both in the weapons cache.

A guy who has yet to take an official NFL snap, Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, checks in at No. 3. This one feels a little bit unfair considering he’s essentially a rookie. But that Vikings team is built to win now. So McCarthy does have a lot to prove in his first year as the starter: Is he the guy to push a Super Bowl-ready roster to its full potential? Or another Vikings QB whiff?

At No. 1, it’s last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams. Many believed the Chicago Bears had set the USC QB up for success as a rookie, but that all fell apart during a brutal 10-game losing streak. However, they seem to have gotten it very right this second time around, as Orlovsky explains.

“You were also the guy. The golden child. The unbelievable athlete. The next Patrick Mahomes. You’ve got the best offensive line in football of the past 5-6-7-8 seasons. A rebuilt offensive line. Plenty of dudes to throw the football to. A first-round draft pick at tight end. It is go time for Caleb Williams. You have to go out and show that you are the talent, the player, and the future of the organization for a team and a place that desperately has been begging for one.”

Caleb Williams may just be going into his second year in the NFL, but Orlovsky is right. He has a ton of pressure on his shoulders. If he can’t perform with this All-Pro offensive line, a talented cast of skill position players, and Ben Johnson in his ear, people are going to start asking serious questions.