Bills Fans Make Fun Of Josh Allen For Trying To Get a Chance To Win a Trip To the Super Bowl 58 In Latest Commercial

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gives an interview after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen’s season hasn’t gone like the Bills Mafia might have expected. The Dolphins are now ahead of the Bills in the AFC East, and the once-surging hype around their star QB seems to have faded. However, Allen did make the fans talk with his latest commercial, where he tried to get a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl 58.

Advertisement

The Buffalo Bills QB recently took to Instagram to post a reel in a paid partnership with Cash App, where he was trying to get a chance to win a ticket to the Super Bowl 58. Though hilarious, Bills fans chimed in for a moment of realization that Allen needs to play in it instead.

Josh Allen Talks About Going to Super Bowl 58 in a New Commercial

Josh Allen recently partnered with Cash App and Visa Card US, in a commercial where he illustrates how a fan can earn a shot at the Super Bowl. In the recently shared clip, 2x Pro Bowler asks the cashier of a store if he can pay for his baby carrots individually using his Cash App Visa Card, which might win him a free trip to this year’s Super Bowl. In the commercial, he says-

Advertisement

“Can I pay for these individually?” followed by, “Paying with My Cash App Visa Card for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl 58. The more times you pay, the more automatic entries you get for a chance to win.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cy639V0AC11/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This commercial appears to have evoked mixed reactions from the Bills Mafia, who are eager for Allen to take them to the Super Bowl this year without participating in such collaborations. They also wasted no time in giving him suggestions to improve his performance in the upcoming games.

One fan expressed doubt in their Lombardy dream for this year, writing, “At this rate that’s the only way you getting there.”

Advertisement

Another fan conveyed disappointment, writing, “I enjoy Josh Allen winking as much as the next girl, but I hope he doesn’t need his Visa to get there this year.”

Yet another fan offered criticism, suggesting, “Less Commercials. More Connections on the field. Work on your game!!! Study more film.”

Fans are clearly disappointed with this season’s outcome, but the Bisons are showing signs of a comeback after a recent triumph.

The Bills are Back on the Track with Win over Tampa

After a disappointing and unexpected loss to the Patriots last week, Allen and the Bills made for this upset loss with a stunning 24-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday. Allen, who gave an average performance against the Patriots, was back to his best self.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills/status/1717919095847317661?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Against the Pewter Pirates, the star QB threw for 324 yards with 2 touchdown passes. His 31-40 pass completion gave him a 106.7 passer rating, the second-best of this season. By the fourth quarter, the Bills held a commanding 14-point lead, and the Buccaneers’ late TD with a 2-point conversion didn’t make a difference.

Despite a nervy ending with Baker’s Hail Mary pass into the end zone almost turning into a game-tying touchdown, the Bills were hardly threatened the whole night. They are 5-3 now. Bills fans would want their star QB to keep on giving this performance if the Bills want to make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.