Dan Orlovsky Names the Perfect Spot for Sam Darnold After Recent QB Shakeups

The 2025 offseason has barely begun, and quarterback rumors are popping up faster than memes after an upset win, especially with some exciting free agents muddying the waters. While most trade talks have centered around veteran signal-callers like Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, and Geno Smith, one name stands out — Sam Darnold, who is arguably entering the prime of his career while others battle Father Time.

Seeing the former No. 3 overall pick go unsigned by the Minnesota Vikings has been tough to digest for many, especially after his breakout season last year. Yet, as things stand, Darnold is once again searching for a new team.

The NFL world remains divided on where the 27-year-old should land next — except for ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. He has a clear stance on the matter: Darnold should be the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh.

In his latest appearance on ESPN’s Get Up!, Orlovsky argued that Darnold to the Steelers should be a no-brainer — provided he is guaranteed to play with George Pickens.

“If I was Sam Darnold, who’s going into free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be the team I want to go to… My number one question if I was Sam would be, ‘Are you keeping George Pickens? Is that a dead-set lock?'” said Orlovsky.

Orlovsky’s conditional statement stems from the Steelers’ recent blockbuster acquisition of DK Metcalf from the Seahawks. Pittsburgh already had one of the most explosive young playmakers in Pickens, and now they’ve added a proven vertical threat to stretch the field.

That kind of receiving duo, Orlovsky argues, is a game-changer for any QB. But why? Because a Pickens-Metcalf offense will now make opposing defenses respect the deep ball, allowing the Steelers’ ground attack to thrive — something Darnold excelled at doing at Minnesota last year.

“Now that DK Metcalf is there, this offense has the chance to basically sit in a Cover 2 mindset all the time… If DK Metcalf and George Pickens are on the field at the same time, teams are not gonna play them one-on-one… So the run game is going to be a lot better in Pittsburgh.”

But what if the Steelers pass on Darnold? Because if the latest reports are anything to go by, Aaron Rodgers seems to be in the pole position for the Steelers job. Interestingly enough, the ESPN analyst wouldn’t mind this happening as long as Justin Fields doesn’t “go back to Pittsburgh.”

Fields got a prove-it start in Steel City last year, but he finished the season as a backup. Orlovsky fears that will be the case again if Rodgers is signed. As a result, the analyst wants to see Fields thrive in a situation where he gets more opportunities.

With all the movement happening around the league, Pittsburgh’s quarterback decision will be one of the most intriguing storylines to follow in the coming weeks.