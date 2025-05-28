mobile app bar

Key and Peele Football Names List: How the Sketch Became a Cult Classic

Triston Drew Cook
Published

Key and Peele

Sep 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Keegan-Michael Key (l) and Jordan Peele accept the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Key & Peele during 68th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

After first meeting each other as cast members on the set of MAD TV, the renowned comedy duo known as Key and Peele had no idea that they were destined to become national sensations. Even after Comedy Central agreed to pilot their sketch show, nothing was certain. 

Nevertheless, their first season proved to be a success. Anchored by classical sketches such as “Planning a Heist” and “I Said B*tch,” Key & Peele was well on its way to becoming the next big hit for the network. 

However, unbeknownst to everyone, the second season of the show would debut with what would prove to be one of the most iconic sketches in all of comedy, The East/West College Bowl. Now a mainstay of modern-day pop culture, the beauty of the joke itself is that it is predicated on a topic that has a never-ending source of comedic potential, that being the sheer ridiculousness of NFL player’s names.

Managing to be both hilariously exaggerated yet painfully accurate, it’s a perfect example of the pair’s comedic style. According to Keegan-Michael Key, the origin of the sketch came from Jordan Peele’s obsession with EA Sports’ Madden football.

When we were doing our pilot, we were working out of his apartment and he was really obsessed with Madden at the time. And one day, during a writing session, he said to me, ‘Keegan, do you know there’s a guy who plays for the Jets named D’Brickashaw Ferguson?’ And I go… That guy is the tip of the iceberg. I said wait until you see some of these college guy’s names… And that’s the origin of the sketch.”

The NFL itself has referenced the skit on various occasions, and anytime a player with an excessive amount of vowels or hyphens in their name manages to make the headlines, you’re bound to see clips of it circulating throughout the internet. In light of the Pittsburgh Steelers having signed Arizona WR, Montana Lemonious-Craig, it’s now being prominently featured on social media once again. 

Since its debut on September 26th, 2012, the bit has become a default reference point anytime a player with a name like Craig’s comes around. Comedy Central would go on to post an official copy of the skit to its YouTube page following its initial airing, where it currently sits with nearly 64 million views. 

Parts 2 and 3 currently feature a combined viewer count of more than 39 million views, proving that, while they were successful, nothing could seem to recapture the magic of the original. In the end, the skit helped to transform the careers of its creators while also netting Comedy Central a pretty penny in the process, signifying its place as one of the best modern day sketch shows on television. 

Given the staying power that it’s displayed throughout the past decade, it appears as if this may indeed be the greatest football-themed sketch in American-comedy history. From Torque (Construction Drilling Noise) Lewith to Hingle McCringleberry, there’s just simply too many classics to ignore. 

Nevertheless, in all of its comedic glory, here are the official rosters of the 2012 East/West College Bowl. 

TeamPlayer Name
East TeamD’Marcus Williums
East TeamT.J. Juckson
East TeamT’Variuness King
East TeamTyroil Smoochie-Wallace
East TeamD’Squarius Green, Jr.
East TeamIbrahim Moizoos
East TeamJackmerius Tacktheratrix
East TeamD’Isiah T. Billings-Clyde
East TeamD’Jasper Probincrux III
East TeamLeoz Maxwell Jilliumz
East TeamJavaris Jamar Javarison-Lamar
East TeamDavoin Shower-Handel
East TeamHingle McCringleberry
East TeamL’Carpetron Dookmarriot
East TeamJ’Dinkalage Morgoone
East TeamXmus Jaxon Flaxon-Waxon
TeamPlayer Name
West TeamSaggitariutt Jefferspin
West TeamD’Glester Hardunkichud
West TeamSwirvithan L’Goodling-Splatt
West TeamQuatro Quatro
West Team(The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)
West TeamBeezer Twelve Washingbeard
West TeamJackmerius Tacktheratrix
West TeamShakiraquan T.G.I.F. Carter
West TeamX-Wing @Aliciousness
West TeamSequester Grundelplith M.D.
West TeamScoish Velociraptor Maloish
West TeamT.J. A.J. R.J. Backslashinfourth V
West TeamEeee Eeeeeeeee
West TeamDonkey Teeth
West TeamTorque (Construction Drilling Noise) Lewith
West TeamDan Smith

