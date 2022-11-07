Russell Wilson & Ciara Wilson’s Crazy Fan Once Paid $240,000 Just For a Dinner Date With The Celeb Couple

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson is a massive name in the world of the NFL. The 33-year-old quarterback started his journey at the highest level back in 2012 with the Seattle Seahawks.

The star quarterback immediately started showcasing his prowess and won a Super Bowl title in his second season. In fact, at 5 feet 11 inches, the man became the shortest quarterback in the history of the sport to win the championship.

After spending almost a decade with the Seahawks, Russell expressed his desire to get traded and hence was roped in by the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season.

Russell Wilson trade was one of the biggest stories this offseason. In fact, the marquee quarterback’s addition to the Denver’s roster was liked to such an extent by the fans that Wilson’s jersey ended up breaking sales records.

Also Read: Tom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?

Russell Wilson & Ciara Wilson Came Forward To Raise Money For Covid-19 Relief

As far as personal life is concerned, Russell married his high school sweetheart Ashton Meem in January 2012. However, the couple parted ways in 2014.

In July, 2016, Russell married R&B singer Ciara. Since then, the power couple has been spotted at various events. Moreover, Russell and Ciara are also known for their philanthropic work.

Back in April 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was wreaking havoc all across the world, Russell and Ciara came forward and offered their fans to bid for a dinner date with them. All the money collected through this was destined to go the families who were in dire condition during the pandemic.

As it turns out, one crazy Russell and Ciara fan ended up bidding around a quarter of a million dollars, just to get a dinner date with them. The identity of the bidder was kept a secret.

Along with Russell and Ciara, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and other superstars also offered their fans to bid for activities like golfing and football practice in order to raise money for the ‘All In Challenge.’

The All In Challenge was actually Michael Rubin’s initiative to help out needy families during the pandemic. Without a doubt, Rubin’s step ended up helping innumerable families in need.

Also Read: Most QB Rushing Yards In A Game : Is Justin Fields TD Run Against Dolphins the Longest by an NFL Quarterback?