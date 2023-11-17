“I am Deathly Afraid of Sharks”: ‘Terrified’ Jason Kelce Accepts Leaving His Wife Kylie Kelce ‘Out to Dry’ in Hawaii

Even the fearless Jason Kelce, known for his on-field bravery, isn’t immune to off-field fears. He revealed that a beachgoer’s shark warning during a romantic paddleboarding session with his wife, Kylie McDevitt, led to a swift exit. A reminder that even tough NFL stars have their moments of vulnerability.

Advertisement

In a candid moment on “New Heights,” Jason Kelce bared his fear of sharks. He confessed to a hilarious yet nerve-wracking incident where his instinctive panic during a paddleboard outing left his wife Kylie stranded. During a paddleboarding outing in Maui, Jason Kelce, not the most agile on a board, faced chaos when a shark warning rang out. He said:

“About 50 yards away from the beach. All of a sudden guy in front of me gets just like, goes like this (imitates a surprised man) and he starts screaming ‘SHARK’.”

Advertisement

“I hightailed it in reverse. I don’t ask questions. I am not asking questions. This motherf***er just yelled ‘Shark!‘

Panicking, he swiftly reversed, abandoning a confused Kylie. In the throes of fear, words escaped him as he frantically paddled away, leaving a humorous yet tense memory of their seaside escapade. Travis Kelce couldn’t stop laughing after he imagined Jason running away without Kylie. “I am deathly afraid of sharks” Jason concluded in his defense.

Wife Kylie Once Asserted Her Claim on Eagles Star Jason Kelce

Kylie’s love for Jason prevails, even after the Hawaii incident. Issuing a playful warning to admirers, she emphasized her unwavering commitment. A former athlete, Kylie once asserted her readiness to fiercely defend her man.

During the New Heights podcast with the Kelce brothers, Kylie gave out a strong warning to all Jason admirers. After Travis mentioned that Jason’s jerseys are famous amongst the fans, especially the ladies, she confidently stated,“I am almost 6 feet tall and I am not thin. I will hold my ground. That’s mine. I said what I said.”

Advertisement

When Travis asked Kylie about all the attention on Jason, she acknowledged it was deserved. Being biased, she sees his dominance on and off the field, capturing people’s interest and championing good causes. It’s no wonder he’s been making headlines.

Imagine Jason, panicking and paddling away like crazy in Maui because someone yelled “shark“! Then there’s his wife, Kylie, claiming her territory in a fun way, saying, “I’m almost 6 feet tall. That’s my man.” It seems one of them is braver than the other.