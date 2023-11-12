Video of Taylor Swift Madly Running to Passionately Kiss Travis Kelce Breaks the Internet

Travis Kelce finally made it to Argentina! After the two love birds were spotted walking hand in hand at a restaurant, the TE also made it to Taylor Swift’s concert the next day. Videos circulating showing Kelce thoroughly enjoying the concert have gone viral on social media. However, it’s the video from after the concert that had fans gasping.

A video shared by a fan on social media shows a Hollywood film-worthy scene, as Swift runs to Kelce after her show and plants a sweet kiss on him.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Czh8kZGLpY6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The scene had Swifties screaming, crying, throwing up, who had been waiting for Travis to make an appearance at her concert during his bye week.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/itsnidh/status/1723555102231834628?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the two have still not made it official, as they bask in the sweet sunshine of a new romance. But they’ve had enough sweet moments over the past month or so for the fans to ship them.

Travis Kelce Dances up a Storm

Fans were a little disappointed not to see Taylor supporting Travis at the Germany game. Then the TE skipped the opening of her Argentina show to go to the 15& Mahomies gala. However, this video will more than make up for all the missed moments between the hottest celebrity couple right now. As Travis Kelce became the supporter this time, his dance moves didn’t disappoint.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/archersreader/status/1723549155203940760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As both ride high on their career highs, they seem to be also high on love. As the two love birds navigate the highs and lows of this much-publicized romance, it will be interesting to see where the two go from here. To us, it looks like End Game.