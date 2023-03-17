NFL Cap Space by Team: NFL Salary Cap Explained

This year’s free agency period has been interesting, to say the least. There have been quite a few high-profile names switching teams, for various reasons. However, even with all these teams scampering for players left, right, and center, the question that pops up more often, is whether they can afford to sign all the players that they want. Take a look at each team’s salary cap, and how much room they have left.

This offseason has given teams a great chance to beef up their rosters with some pretty heavy names. Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Aaron Rodgers are all names one wouldn’t take lightly. However, while not everyone is going for the high-profile targets, they are keeping their hands full with plenty of potential stars. Stars that cost quite a bit to keep.

Bucs and Vikings struggle to stay afloat as Bears top the league in cap space

The Chicago Bears had the worst record in the league last season. One can only wonder if that is a direct consequence of them not signing any high-profile players to their team. Whatever the cause may be, they are now in a position to make some major signings, with around $40 million in cap space left. How they use this “superpower” to their advantage, is to be seen.

A number of other teams also are in the $20+ million category, including the Falcons, Cardinals, and Colts. These teams will be looking to sign some players in free agency and in the draft, and hence will need this cap space to come in clutch for them. The Cowboys had a pretty good season last time around, so they might be happy about having $22 million in cap space too. Maybe they’ll sign OBJ?

While almost everyone is keeping in line with the salary cap issued by the NFL, there are a couple of teams who are struggling to stay afloat. The Bucs and the Vikings are the two teams who have crossed the threshold set by the NFL. The Bucs are just over $1.4 million in the red. While the Vikings have to figure out how to save almost $2.5 million, effectively by restructuring existing player contracts.

The jets could be in a dire situation with the Aaron Rodgers transfer deal

Perhaps the most interesting team to look at right now is the New York Jets. They have been restructuring contracts on the double to help create a cap space large enough to accommodate the 4x MVP. Currently, the Jets have around $15.8 million in cap space, which is just enough to accommodate the $15 million hit that Rodgers brings with him. However, that isn’t the issue.

A low cap space could potentially restrict their options when it comes to bolstering other aspects of their team. Whether it be free agency or the Draft itself, the money has to come from the cap space. The only option left for them is to continue restructuring contracts to manage a decent amount heading into the Draft. How will things look for the Jets as the season begins?

