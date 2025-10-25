“Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold Were in Their Building”: Andrew Whitworth Claims Sticking With J.J. McCarthy Will Haunt the Vikings

After missing his entire rookie season due to injury (the only first-round QB in history to go through that), J.J. McCarthy was given the reins in 2025. The Minnesota Vikings are all in on the former Michigan standout. But the early returns have been very uneven. In the season opener, he looked about as bad as a QB could look through the first three quarters, only to turn it on in the fourth quarter to come back from a 17-6 deficit with 21 points in the final frame.

During those 15 minutes, McCarthy seemed like the guy head coach Kevin O’Connell and the rest of the Minnesota brass believed him to be when they allowed the likes of Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones to walk in the offseason. However, he reverted to that shaky form from the first three quarters of the opener the next week.

It turns out that the Atlanta Falcons, who beat McCarthy and the Vikings 22-6 in Week 2, actually have one of the best defenses in the league. So the loss doesn’t look quite as bad as it did in Week 2. But either way, McCarthy’s performance was worrisome.

He was 11-for-21 for 158, two interceptions, and three fumbles, one of which he lost. After the game, it was reported that he’d sustained a high-ankle sprain. Carson Wentz has since stepped in, which has led analysts like Andrew Whitworth to think back to those offseason decisions on Jones and Darnold.

“To think, Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold were actually in their building. And both those guys, the seasons they’re having. You’re probably a little sick to your stomach,” Whitworth said, laughing (via Fitz and Whit).

Darnold was excellent for the first 16 games of the season last year, but his ghastly performances in the final game of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs caused Minnesota to sour on him. He signed with Seattle, and he has led them to a 5-2 start. Darnold is also top 10 in completion percentage, passing yards, passing TDs, yards per attempt, and passer rating.

Jones has arguably been better. After the Vikings refused to give Danny Dimes the chance to win the starting job, he signed with the Colts, where he beat out another youngster (Anthony Richardson) for the starting job. Indy is now 6-1, best in the NFL, and Jones is a legit MVP candidate. And as Whitworth outlined, that level of success will have caused some “emotions” in the Vikings’ building.

“And it also makes me feel like sometimes in these kinda things it’s the things we don’t know as fans… Who was on the side of keeping Sam, who was on the side of not. There’s always that in the building,” the analyst said.

“And now, what are those relationships like, what are the conversations that are being had that we … don’t get to be a part of. I’m sure there are some emotions right now in that building because nobody in that building knew what J.J. McCarthy is or isn’t. So you’re guessing no matter what,” he added.

Whitworth is spot on. But as they say, there’s no point in crying over spilled milk. The Vikings have made their quarterback bed with McCarthy, Wentz, and rookie Max Brosmer. Wentz has been solid in McCarthy’s stead, but injuries are starting to pile up for the veteran. If Minnesota product Brosmer is forced into action, it could get ugly for the Viks.