Multiple Former CU Players Take Subtle Shots At Lacklustre Coaching In Deion Sanders’ Program

After a harrowing 2025 season, which saw Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes stumble to a disappointing 3-9 record (1-8 in Big 12 play), the fallout of it has been brutal for the program in its ability to retain players.

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For context, a staggering 36 players from Colorado entered the transfer portal this year, marking one of the largest exoduses in college football this year.

And while roster turnover has been a hallmark of Deion Sanders’ approach, what’s concerning this time is not just the exits, but it’s what players are saying after they have left.

To make it worse, among the most notable departures for the Buffs this season have been DE London Merritt, OL Jordan Seaton, and QB Ryan Staub — three players who were legitimate pieces of Colorado’s system. And in their own ways, each has offered a glimpse into what might have been missing in Boulder.

Merritt, now with the Clemson Tigers, didn’t sugarcoat his reasons. “It was just a lot better than where I was: facility-wise, coaching-wise, feel like it was just a better option for me,” he said. For a player who recorded 25 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and earned All-Freshman honors in 2025, this is a very strong statement to make.

NEW: Another player DISSES Colorado after leaving… Clemson DE London Merritt speaks on why he left Coach Prime and Colorado: “It was just a lot better than where I was: facility-wise, coaching-wise, feel like it was just a better option for me.”

pic.twitter.com/XCcLLoA3fm — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 27, 2026

Then there’s Seaton, now at the LSU Tigers, arguably the most high-profile loss. A Freshman All-American who started all 13 games at left tackle, his departure alone sent shockwaves through the Colorado program. And his explanation only added more context.

“When I left Colorado, I feel like I was at a good point, but I feel like coming here, the transition from how I eat to how we work out here is just kind of different,” Seaton said.

He doubled down on that sentiment by emphasizing LSU’s culture: “The word extra around here … everybody, we’re big on extra, because just doing what’s required is not enough. When it comes to work, that’s what this place is about.”

Finally, Staub, who will pad up for the Tennessee Volunteers this season, perhaps delivered the most telling quote of all. Reflecting on the transition, he admitted, “In my three years of college football, I haven’t had as much coaching as I’ve had in the first month that I’ve been here.”

Tennessee QB Ryan Staub talks about transferring from Colorado: “In my three years of college football, I haven’t had as much coaching as I’ve had in the first month that I’ve been here.” pic.twitter.com/BtMYOTKcTN — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 18, 2026

“It’s definitely different from my last two years at Colorado… it’s tempo… there’s a lot of things for the quarterback that the quarterback controls,” Staub added, before pointing to a crucial distinction. “Colorado … it was maybe a little more simplified … here, they’re throwing everything at you… it’s complex, and you can see why it has so much success,” he explained.

Even when trying to remain respectful, his undertone was clear.

“Colorado’s obviously a great place. I have amazing memories there … but the way that things are run here… it seems like it’s a next level up… everything here is just so buttoned up. It’s organized. It’s awesome. No shade on Colorado, but everything here is just even that much more professional,” Staub claimed.

All in all, the trio’s statements are very concerning for Deion Sanders because three different players, going to three different programs yet raving about the same upgrades in structure, coaching, and professionalism points to a larger issue. And that’s perhaps where the concern lies for Deion Sanders.

Indeed, the “Coach Prime” brand has undeniably brought viewership, talent, and excitement to Colorado. But college football ultimately is about development. Unlike the NFL, where players arrive polished, the college level demands coaching, structure, and progression. So, if Deion Sanders is not doing a good job in these aspects, it will be really hard for him to retain his stars.