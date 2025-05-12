Jayden Daniels’ Mom Clears the Air Around Her Comment on Being Afraid of Predatory Women: “My Son Can Date”

When you’re a superstar athlete who’s worth millions of dollars and recognized throughout the nation, you’re bound to attract some bad actors operating under the guise of being a potential suitor. Considering the frequency at which NFL players find themselves involved in scandalous relationships and legal meetings pertaining to alimony, it’s understandable to see more and more players safeguarding both their hearts and their wallets.

During her past appearance in Amazon’s The Money Game, Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, stated that “girls,” more so than anything else, will be the biggest threat to her son’s NFL career. Simply put, Mrs. Jackson won’t be tolerating any gold diggers.

“Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, ‘Hey honey, you’re going to be the one to get ‘em.’ And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there’s someone who’s trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels… So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening.”

While some applauded her comments and commended Jackson on her willingness to look after her son, others questioned if they were indicative of an overbearing mother. In light of the backlash that she’s faced in the form of online criticisms, Daniels’ mom sat down with Ryan Clark to clarify her statements on the most recent episode of the Pivot Podcast.

According to Jackson, her fear of predatory partners targeting her son is a legitimate concern that every parent of a star athlete should be mindful of.

“The whole girls comment was made, first of all, two years into him being at LSU. It was a question asked, what is your biggest fear, and that should be every parent’s biggest fear. If you’re a star athlete and you’re a female in the WNBA, that should be your biggest fear… Your dollar amount is associated with your name, so you never know who really is there for you and who’s really against you.”

Despite the fact that her son’s notoriety will continue to rise so long as he maintains his current level of performance on the football field, Jackson maintained that she is confident in Daniels’ upbringing. Believing that she’s instilled within him the ability to discern what kind of partner is right for him, his mother asserted that he is free to bring home whoever he pleases.

“I want Jayden to date… My son can date. He can live freely and make his own decisions.”

Athletes, but especially NFL stars in particular, have developed a reputation for making poor decisions in their personal love lives. Considering that parents often hope for their children to avoid the pitfalls of their own profession, Jackson’s concern is a rather natural one.

Simply put, there’s nothing wrong with a mother wanting nothing short of the absolute best for her son. If that means telling disingenuous daters to take a hike, then so be it.