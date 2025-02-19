“You Don’t Fit in a Minivan”: Ryan Fitzpatrick Explains to Jason Kelce How He Became a Dad of Seven Children

One of the most beloved journeymen quarterbacks in recent NFL history, Ryan Fitzpatrick has garnered a reputation for, amongst many things, being a father to a total of seven children.

During the latest episode of the Fitz & Whit podcast, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Harvard graduate detailed the motivations behind his decision to have so many offspring.

After the show’s most recent guest, former Philadelphia Eagle, Jason Kelce, asked what the right number of kids is, Fitzpatrick noted that both he and his wife were raised with three siblings. Initially believing four to be the perfect number, the 17-year veteran said that he and his spouse took a “Why not?” approach to having more children.

“What’s one more?… Then we got to six and at that point it was decision time because, when you have seven children, you don’t fit in a minivan. That’s when we had to stop and think… We had to think about six and seven, and I’m irresistible, so I think that’s what happened.”

In explaining that the family had to purchase a 12-passenger van for the sake of transporting the family around, the former seventh round draft pick believes that seven was certainly a good stopping point. Fitzpatrick also made sure to detail the amount of mess and clutter that comes with having such a full family.

“I don’t have any say in what the house looks like… When the kids come home from school… there’s 18 shoes on the floor. In the summertime, when we go swimming… and they’ve got a couple friends over and they swim and they bring their towels inside, there’s 14 towels on the floor in the house… It’s not good.”

Thankfully for him, there are plenty of other NFL players who can relate to his familial struggles.

NFL players with large families apart from Fitzpatrick

Perhaps the most famous former NFL player to boast a household full of kids is none other than Philip Rivers. The former San Diego Charger now has twice as many children, 10, then he does playoff wins, five. After announcing that his wife was pregnant with their 10th child, fans realized that Rivers now had enough children to field an entire starting lineup for him on offense, leading to the creation of one of the most preposterous starting lineups in NFL Madden history.

The Miami Dolphins’ premiere receiving threat, Tyreek Hill, currently holds the record for most kids among active NFL players. With 10 children of his own, Hill could certainly stand to benefit from reaching out to Rivers for some parental advice.

Former Cincinnati Bengal and co-host of the NightCap podcast, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, isn’t far behind them either, having fathered eight children of his own. Suffice to say, there will be no shortage of second-generation talent competing across various sporting leagues in the coming years.