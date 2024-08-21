Daniel Jones Feels “Different” Without Close Teammate Saquon Barkley Around

As Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley became close while playing for the New York Giants, their on-field and off-field camaraderie became the centre-piece of the team’s identity. However, Barkley’s trade to the Eagles in the offseason had an impact not only on the Giant’s offense but also on Jones personally. ​

Advertisement

During his time in New York, Barkley played a big role in the team’s offense. So, when he was traded to Philadelphia, it created uncertainty. Especially in preparation for this year, as Jones gets ready for a comeback season. Now, without Barkley, Jones will have to depend on other offensive weapons, which could put extra pressure on him.

In an interview on the Boomer and Gio podcast, the quarterback spoke up about how he missed having Barkley around and how their friendship went beyond the field. The 27-year-old New York star said:

​”He’s a great teammate, great friend, great player. Obviously, it’s different not having him around.”

It seems like Jones is focusing on moving forward now. He praised players like Devon, who have taken on responsibility in Barkley’s place- referring to him as a “true pro” and “really good player.” However, the team dynamics have changed completely, and as a result of which, Jones has to build new connections and strategies for the field.

Complicating matters further, New York Giants GM Joe Schoen cited Jones’ substantial contract as a factor in the decision to release Barkley. With Jones receiving $40 million, the team couldn’t afford to keep Barkley at $12 million, which resulted in his move to the Eagles.

As Jones heads into 2024, the pressure is higher than before to turn this season into a test of his leadership abilities in a post-Barkley era. But the Giants had a bigger question once Barkley moved on. And they were tasked with reshaping their backfield lineup.

Who’s filling Saquon Barkley’s shoes after his departure?

As the New York Giants kick off the 105th NFL season without their standout RB, Saquon Barkley, all eyes are now on Devin Singletary as he steps up to fill the void. Following Barkleys move to the Eagles, the Giants took action by securing Singletary with a three-year contract for $16.5 million.

Singletary, who previously performed well with the Houston Texans, brings a sense of familiarity to Giants head coach Brian Daboll, from their time together in Buffalo Bills from 2019 to 2021.

While Singletary may not boast Barkley’s star status, his dependability and understanding of Daboll’s system make him a solid addition to the Giant’s offensive lineup. Yet for Daniel Jones this transition poses a challenge. Jones must establish rapport with Singletary and adapt to the absence of Barkley’s playmaking abilities as soon as possible. This upcoming season will be a test for Jones as he leads the Giants in the absence of Barkley.