Shedeur Sanders Flashing His $70,000 Worth Audemars Piguet to ASU Fans After Win Draws Interesting Reaction From Will Compton: “Insane Behavior”

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks onto the field prior to the game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders has once again uplifted the spirits of Colorado fans after securing his fourth win of the season. His matchup with ASU was a close one but being a Sanders, he knows how to end the game in style. After Colorado’s game-winning field goal, he took off wearing his $70,000 watch to mock the home fans with ‘The Shedeur’.

NFL veteran Will Compton had an interesting reaction to it. However, this was not the first time that Shedeur pulled out this sort of a celebration. He pulled the same move after his rushing touchdown in the second quarter against USC as well, just a few weeks back.

‘The Shedeur’ Makes an Appearance Against the Arizona State Sun Devils

The performance by Shedeur Sanders on the field was a tad below exceptional against ASU. However, it was enough to get the job done. Shedeur has played a pivotal role in the impressive 4-2 start to the season for the Colorado Buffaloes. However, the post-game celebratory antics from Shedeur gave way to some mixed bag of reactions from the CFB community.

Similar to Deion Sanders, Shedeur is known for his outbound nature and larger-than-life persona. Shedeur Sanders went straight to the Arizona State student section to flaunt his $70,000 watch(per complex.com) after winning the contest. Ex-NFL player Will Compton reacted to a video from Yahoo Sports in which the QB was seen executing ‘The Shedeur’. He said, “Lmao insane behavior”

Let’s see some more fan reactions from X:

This celebration by Shedeur wasn’t the first time in the season. He pulled out ‘The Shedeur’ against Colorado State too. He was even mocked by fans and teams during the game against the Oregon Ducks.

Shedeur Sanders flaunts His Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500

In the Week 2 matchup against Nebraska, Shedeur Sanders impressed on the field but also made headlines with his off-field extravagance. The moment that caught everyone’s attention occurred when Sanders and his teammates faced off against a crowded Nebraska Cornhuskers on CU’s midfield Buffalo logo.

In response to the heated exchange, Sanders opted for a different kind of retaliation. Instead of engaging in a war of words, he raised his wrist, proudly displaying a watch that exuded luxury and demanded attention. This was no ordinary timepiece; it was a customized Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 coated with an impressive 30 carats of VVS diamonds.

Crafted by Saki Mihalakos of Saki Diamonds in Jacksonville, this stunning watch is estimated to be worth $70,000. Notably, Sanders acquired this piece of luxury back in 2022 during his time at Jackson State. Now, the Audemars Piguet has become more than just a high-end accessory for Sanders; it’s a symbol of his unique style and a signature celebration known as the “legendary flex” or simply “The Shedeur.”