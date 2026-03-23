Dave Portnoy Believes the NFL Players Should Still Represent USA in Olympics Flag Football Despite Harrowing Defeat

In case you missed it, NFL players didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory against Team USA in flag football at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. The event served as a test run to gauge whether all pros can realistically compete in the sport, which is set to debut at the 2028 Olympics, and it’s clear that Team USA needs to take center stage moving forward. But Dave Portnoy still isn’t buying that this means NFL players will sit out when the time comes.

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Portnoy holds that view despite NFL players getting blown out on Saturday. Teams led by Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts, along with Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, were outscored 106-44 by Team USA.

That showing made one thing clear. If NFL players want a shot at the Olympics, they won’t be handed roster spots. They will have to earn their way onto the field, which could be very hard. Still, Portnoy believes NFL players will remain in the mix, even if it’s partly for marketing value.

“Is the Olympics going to be the clown show that they are? Which they try to act like they care about the sport. Or is it marketing?” Portnoy questioned via Barstool Sports.

The Olympics are a massive global marketing tool. In the 1990s, Team USA popularized basketball worldwide when it dominated the sport with its “Dream Team.” Over 30 years later, some of the best players in the NBA are from international countries.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been trying to grow the game internationally in recent years. We’ve already seen games played in Brazil, Spain, Mexico, London, Ireland, Germany, and Australia. This is to say that if football and the NFL are trying to market themselves to the 3 billion viewers the Olympics attract for some events, then Portnoy believes pros should be sent to represent the country.

“If it’s marketing, you’re going to send the NFL players because people know the names. If you’re trying to win and it’s the best players and you actually have to earn your way in… it’s going to be the professional flag football players.”

Pro Flag Football players vs. NFL players: who should play in the 2028 Olympics? “Is the Olympics going to be the clown show that they are, which they try to act like they care about the sport or is it marketing? If it’s marketing they’re gonna send the NFL players…” -… pic.twitter.com/pvuO6hAQcf — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) March 23, 2026

It all makes sense when it’s unpacked. Goodell and the NFL honchos are probably discussing Portnoy’s idea. Do they send the best players from Team USA who have grown up and specialized in flag football? Or do they send current and former NFL stars who will attract more attention?

All in all, we’ll just have to wait and see what Team USA ends up doing for flag football at the ’28 Olympic Games. Portnoy brings up good points when it comes to marketing the game internationally. But at the same time, it’s hard to ignore how much better the professional flag football players looked compared to the NFL players.