Kansas City Chiefs to Meet the Detroit Lions in Super Bowl 2025? Countdown to Feb 9 is on

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Super Bowl 59 is 89 days away. As we continue inching ever closer to Feb. 9, sportsbooks continue giving us a glimpse into who they believe will be facing off for the Lombardi Trophy.

Advertisement

Through Week 10, the Kansas City Chiefs are the unsurprising favorite to capture what would be their third consecutive Super Bowl title. If the Chiefs manage to bring it home, their superhero signal-caller Patrick Mahomes will become only the fourth quarterback to have four championship rings.

However, the unit that has quickly emerged as the biggest potential roadblock to KC’s three-peat is Detroit. The roaring Lions are the NFC’s biggest favorite at the moment, and second behind Kansas City in the entire pecking order. Both the Lions (8-1) and Chiefs (9-0) pulled off incredible victories in Week 10 to remain atop their respective conference standings. Hence, the chances of these two units making it to the Super Bowl on Feb 9 are very high.

On the other hand, two AFC contenders hold down the third and fourth-best odds. The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and Buffalo Bills (8-2), led by MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, shape up as Kansas City’s biggest AFC threats. 2023 and 2024 NFC Super Bowl representatives – the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) – share BetMGM’s fifth-best odds.

Kansas City Chiefs (+400)

Detroit Lions (+450)

Baltimore Ravens (+600)

Buffalo Bills (+750)

San Francisco 49ers (+1000)

Philadelphia Eagles (+1000)

How have Kansas City and Detroit fared against one another?

As mentioned, the Lions beat the Chiefs in 2023. That win came as Kansas City celebrated their Super Bowl 57 championship in the NFL’s season opener. David Montgomery’s 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter provided the game-deciding points in a 21-20 result. The most iconic play from the game, though, was defensive back Brian Branch’s pick-six off a Kadarius Toney dropped pass.

This matchup is the only one between the Lions and Chiefs with Dan Campbell and Andy Reid as their head coaches.

Over the previous 12 years, Detroit and Kansas City battled one another three times. Their 2019 meeting was competitive, but their 2011 and 2015 faceoffs were not.

Sept. 29, 2019: Kansas City – 34, Detroit – 30

Nov. 1, 2015: Kansas City – 45, Detroit – 10

Sept. 18, 2011: Detroit – 48, Kansas City – 3

The Chiefs are 9-6 all-time against the Lions. Kansas City plays Buffalo in Week 11, while Detroit hosts Jacksonville. If the two units continue on their merry way, they’ll further strengthen their chances of securing a ticket for the biggest night in the sporting world.