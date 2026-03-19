“Just a Quick Shuttle”: Travis Kelce Wishes to Travel to the Moon, Ryan Gosling Says He Has ‘No Interest’

Ryan Gosling’s upcoming sci-fi film Project Hail Mary has him spending plenty of time thinking about space, aliens, and what humanity might find beyond Earth. So when the actor stopped by the Kelce brothers’ podcast, the conversation naturally drifted from Hollywood sets to the far less predictable topic of whether any of them would actually want to leave the planet.

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As the trio discussed space travel, Gosling admitted he had no real desire to leave the planet. Travis, on the other hand, lit up at the idea.

“I do. I want to go,” he said instantly, without even pretending to think about it.

Jason pressed him on how far he’d actually be willing to travel, and Travis revealed he wasn’t dreaming of Mars or distant galaxies, just somewhere close enough to feel manageable.

“The moon, I guess, just the closest thing,” he explained, before adding the line that summed up his entire space philosophy: “Just there and back. Just a quick shuttle, right?”

While Travis was busy planning his hypothetical itinerary, Gosling shifted the conversation toward aliens—a topic that naturally ties into Project Hail Mary, which explores humanity’s first encounter with extraterrestrial life.

He pointed out that the public’s thinking has changed dramatically over time.

“It feels like the conversation has shifted away from ‘are there aliens’ to more like ‘where are they and when are we going to see them?’”

Gosling also took a humorous jab at one of science fiction’s oldest clichés: aliens constantly crash-landing on Earth.

“If they’re technologically advanced to get here, they’re probably not losing brake fluid on the way in,” he joked, arguing that any civilization capable of interstellar travel would likely have figured out basic landing procedures.

The space talk wasn’t the only moment where Gosling opened up. Earlier in the episode, the actor reflected on a very different kind of legacy, his role in the football film Remember the Titans. Despite a career filled with Oscar-nominated performances and blockbuster hits, Gosling admitted that sports fans still love reminding him about his character’s struggles on the field.

“It doesn’t matter what I accomplish in my life,” he said, laughing. “There’ll be someone in the comment section that says, ‘Never forget he’s an absolute liability at the corner.’”

Jason Kelce, speaking as a former NFL lineman who understands how tough the sport really is, immediately pushed back on that narrative. “Dude, I’ll tell you what, you’re not a liability,” he told Gosling.