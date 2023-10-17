Tom Brady Flaunts His $108,800 Worth Rose-Gold Patek Philippe Nautilus, While Rooting For the Aces at the WNBA Finals

Tom Brady made headlines as he joined the ownership pool of the Las Vegas Aces earlier this year. His first year as an owner, he was spotted rooting for his team in the opening game of the WNBA finals. His presence did not go unnoticed and in fact, the NFL legend’s expensive timepiece ended up setting the internet ablaze.

Brady witnessed his team’s victory in the first game of the finals at the Michelin Ultra Aren on Sunday, Oct. 8. However, his presence was in the limelight owing to his eye-catching Rose-Gold Patek Phillip Nautilus watch which is worth about $108,820, per watchCharts,.

Tom Brady Flaunts his Patek Phillipe Rose Gold Watch

The former Bucs QB sat in the stands donning Rose-Gold Patel Phillip Nautilus watch which certainly caught everyone’s eyes as the Las Vegas Aces emerged victorious. The version donned by Brady is considered to be a sports watch epitomized by Nautilus since 1976. It has a round octagonal shaped bezel with a horizontally embossed dial. Additionally, it boasts a Mechanical self-winding movement with date with state-of-art features like sapphire crystal case back.

Patek Phillipe is Swiss luxury watch and clock manufacturer, based in Geneva. Their timeless pieces include the Grandmaster Chime considered the most expensive watch ever sold at an auction at $31.19 million. Similarly fashioned, the watch owned by Tom Brady is amongst the many included in its line. The actual price of the piece is only revealed to the interested parties on request.

The watch 5980/1R, per Patek.com, also includes a self-winding fly back chronograph, along with a date aperture. Flipping it over reveals the gold rotor bearing the Calatrava cross and Cote de Geneva stripes through the crystal case. The caliber CH 28-520 C/522 provides a maximum power reserve of 55 hours.

Adding to the context, the game attended by the Bucs former QB meant a great deal as the Las Vegas Aces stole a 99-82 victory over the New York Liberty in WNBA clash. Jacquelyn Young and Kelsey Plum emerged as the stars of the game scoring 26 points each followed by Chelsea Gray who managed a decent 20 points as well.

Tom Brady’s Rolex Watch Stole the Limelight at the French Open Too

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ former QB Tom Brady had attended the French Open this year to witness Novak Djokovic’s historic 23rd major title victory in Paris. However, Brady himself drew lesser attention at the venue than his rare Rolex Day-Date on his wrist. The TB12’s watch featured a platinum case and an olive green dial, exuding elegance as himself.

It is considered to be a special edition introduced in 2021 and is only available to select dealers in the Middle East. Brady’s exclusive Rolex piece is only one among the many, as he earned his own signature model in 2015. However, the piece donned by Brady retails for a staggering $137,899 per Avi & Co.

Looking at all this, it would be fair to say that while the former quarterback has now stepped away from his favorite sport, his watch-game is still as good as anyone in the business and it will probably stay that way in the time to come.