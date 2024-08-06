Orlando Brown Explains How Joe Burrow AKA Cincinnati’s El Chapo Has Opened Up This Year

The Joe Burrow we once knew, as the calm quarterback, is starting to show a different side. Recently, Bengals OT, Orlando Brown revealed his observations about the QB on the ‘Up and Adams Podcast’ with Kay Adams, and mentioned how Burrow has gotten more talkative after dealing with a wrist injury that ended his 2023 season prematurely.

While on the Podcast, Adams couldn’t help but ask Brown about Burrow, to which the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year said,

“He’s kind of been out of ball, you know, you can say, staying in rehab…You have a lot of time to think and a lot of time to yourself and with your loved ones even more. Through time and understanding, he’s opened up even more.”

Brown also pointed out that while Burrow has always been seen as someone composed when it comes to competition, these qualities are now becoming more evident to everyone. Moreover, Burrow’s performance has not just evolved on the field, it has also changed in the locker room, as Brown noticed that the QB is now more expressive and involved with his teammates.

“I’ve seen how much more open he is with dialogue, communication, or making a silly comment in a team meeting. He’s being himself.”

Well, the Super Bowl LVII champion also spoke highly of Burrow and called him the team’s leader and captain by fondly dubbing him “El Chapo.” On top of it, Brown confirmed that apart from football, Burrow now participates in off-field activities, including playing basketball with coaches and teammates.

As the NFL season approaches rapidly, Burrow is aiming for a stellar comeback. In a recent appearance on Adams’ podcast, he talked about the obstacles he faced and his personal growth following his 2023 injury season.

Burrow reflects on injury-plagued season

While speaking to Adams, Burrow described the emotional struggle of being sidelined last season and watching his teammates play, calling it a “dark time.” However, this period also brought unexpected benefits, as, despite the setbacks, the injury allowed the QB to start offseason training earlier than usual, This gave him a head start in his physical conditioning and provided him with an edge over other players. ​

Moreover, Burrow mentioned how his fear of being forgotten was a big factor that pushed him to work harder, noting, “It was a tough time mentally, but those kinds of things motivate you every second of your life.”

Another highlight that Burrow noticed in himself is how he sought external validation and always focused on proving his naysayers wrong. However, now, he prioritizes things that are important to him such as personal goals and self-improvement.

As the conversation continued, Joe commended head coach Zack Taylor for his approach. The QB mentioned that Taylor allows his quarterbacks the autonomy to lead the offense, which boosted his self-assurance right from the beginning.

As per the Bengals QB, Taylor’s method focuses on supporting rather than fault-finding and this fosters a nurturing atmosphere conducive to learning. Burrow also noted that the head coach’s competitive nature aligns with his determination which increases morale and output as a whole.